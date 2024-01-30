India's Supreme Court Calls for Transparent Internet Restriction Reviews in J&K

The Supreme Court of India has made a substantive statement on the issue of internet restrictions in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The court's directive came in response to an application from the Foundation for Media Professionals, which sought the disclosure of review orders concerning internet restrictions. These review orders were issued by a special committee spearheaded by the Union Home Secretary. The Supreme Court stressed that such review orders should not be kept from the public and must be made public. This directive was in response to pleas for the restoration of internet services in the region.

In hearing the case, the bench of Justices emphasized the significance of transparency in these matters and the necessity for the administration to make the review orders accessible to the public. This development signals a move towards addressing concerns over internet access and the freedom of information in Jammu and Kashmir.

Aligning with Past Verdicts

This directive aligns with the court's previous rulings, specifically the 2020 verdict in Anuradha Bhasin vs Union of India, which mandated that such restrictions should only be imposed when deemed 'necessary' and 'unavoidable'. The court's stance underscores the importance of making these orders public, indicating an unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability in decisions related to internet restrictions.

The Foundation for Media Professionals, represented by advocate Shadan Farasat, emphasized the need for these orders' publication, grounding this demand within the legal and constitutional framework. The Additional Solicitor General (ASG), representing the Jammu and Kashmir administration, sought two weeks to seek instructions on the issue of publishing review orders. The Court granted this time, indicating its intent to ensure that the administration fulfills the requirement of making these orders public.

Furthermore, the Court's focus on the publication of review orders specifically, as opposed to the committee's deliberations, demonstrates a nuanced approach that balances transparency needs with potential national security concerns. The Court's emphasis on the publication of review orders, as opposed to deliberations, indicates a recognition of the sensitivity of national security matters while upholding the principles of transparency and accountability.

Looking Back and Ahead

The evolution of this issue can be traced back to the 2020 rulings, where the Supreme Court directed the establishment of a special committee led by the Union Home Secretary to review internet restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir. The Court underscored the need to balance national security concerns and citizens' rights, particularly in a region plagued with militancy. The context of the COVID-19 pandemic and the necessity for better internet services further underscored the importance of addressing internet restrictions in the region.

The Supreme Court's recent observations and directives regarding the publication of review orders for internet restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir reflect a commitment to transparency, accountability, and the protection of fundamental rights. This development marks a significant step towards addressing concerns over internet access and the freedom of information in the region, while also acknowledging the complexities of national security considerations.