Supreme Court Initiates Suo Motu Proceedings in Controversial Termination of Six Female Judges

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:51 am EST
The Supreme Court of India has initiated suo motu proceedings in the controversial termination of six female judges by the Madhya Pradesh government. This unprecedented action by the apex court comes in the wake of the June 2023 decision by the state government to terminate their services, a recommendation made by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Probation Performance Under Scrutiny

The termination of the six judges was recommended after an administrative committee and a full court meeting found the judges’ performances to be unsatisfactory during their probationary periods. This assessment has come under fire, with the terminated judges raising concerns about the arbitrary nature of their termination and discrepancies in the reasons provided by the High Court.

Violation of Fundamental Rights

One of the terminated judges has raised legal objections to the termination, contending that it violated her fundamental rights under Articles 14 and 21 of the Indian Constitution. She argued that her termination was arbitrary and that her performance was evaluated unfairly, taking maternity and child care leave into consideration.

Apex Court Steps In

In response to these concerns, the Supreme Court has appointed Advocate Gaurav Agarwal as amicus curiae to assist in the matter. The apex court has also issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh High Court and scheduled the next hearing for February. This move by the Supreme Court has amplified the significance of the case, bringing it to the forefront of national judicial discourse.

India Law
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

