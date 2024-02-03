Supreme Court Hears PIL on Rural Libraries: Kindle or Tinder?

In a recent hearing at the Supreme Court of India, a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning the establishment of libraries in rural regions of the country took center stage. The PIL, filed by Advocate on Record (AOR) Swati Jindal, seeks to foster reading habits among villagers, specifically targeting children, as a means of holistic development.

The Court's Response to the Litigation

About a month ago, the Supreme Court issued notices to all states and Union Territories (UTs) regarding this PIL. The decision to hear the PIL signifies a significant step towards promoting education and literacy in rural areas. The PIL emphasizes the need to provide these communities with better resources and opportunities for education.

Humorous Exchange During the Hearing

The hearing witnessed a humorous moment when Justice PV Sanjay Kumar misnamed Amazon's e-reader device, Kindle, referring to it as 'Tinder', a well-known dating application instead. This amusing incident, reported by the legal website Bar and Bench, occurred in the presence of Justice Aniruddha Bose. This exchange underscored the ongoing dialogue on the need to consider the impact of digital accessibility on educational practices and cultural habits.

The Vision for Rural Libraries

Additional Solicitor General informed the Court about plans for e-libraries and digitisation of textbooks, highlighting the need for traditional ways of consumption to change. The conversation reflected the broader push for rural libraries and the integration of digital resources to ensure education remains accessible and enriching for all segments of the population. The PIL, thus, presents an opportunity to balance digital innovation with traditional reading experiences.