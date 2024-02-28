Supreme Court Halts Zoo, Safari Developments in Forests Pending Final Conservation Act Verdict

The Supreme Court of India, in a strategic move led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, has imposed an interim order that halts the establishment of zoos and safaris in non-protected forest areas. This decision, pivotal in the ongoing debate over the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act 2023, underscores the judiciary's cautious approach towards environmental conservation and wildlife protection. The order, which was issued on February 19 but only recently made public, mandates that any new zoo or safari proposals within these forest areas will require the court's prior approval until a definitive ruling is made by another bench spearheaded by Justice B R Gavai.

A Proactive Measure for Environmental Preservation

This interim directive comes as a response to a series of writ petitions challenging the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act 2023. The court's decision aims to prevent the possibility of conflicting orders between the two benches, addressing concerns raised by Justice Gavai. By requiring prior court approval for such projects, the Supreme Court seeks to ensure that environmental and wildlife conservation considerations are duly assessed before any further development of zoological parks within forest areas not designated as protected.

Regulating Expansion of Zoological Parks

The Supreme Court's order is a critical step towards regulating the expansion of zoological parks into non-protected forest areas. It emphasizes the need for a comprehensive evaluation of the environmental impact of such developments. The court's directive also aligns with the broader goals of the Wild Life Protection Act 1972, ensuring that any proposal for establishing zoos and safaris adheres to conservation principles and the definition of 'forest' established in the 1996 judgment.

The Path Forward: Awaiting Final Judgment

The interim order will remain in effect until a final judgment is pronounced by the bench headed by Justice Gavai, which is currently deliberating on the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act 2023. This decision is eagerly awaited, as it will determine the future course of action concerning forest conservation and the establishment of zoos and safaris within India's forest areas. In the meantime, all states and union territories have been directed to submit information about the total forest land to the Centre by March 31, highlighting the comprehensive approach the court is taking in addressing this issue.

The Supreme Court's interim order represents a significant moment in India's ongoing efforts to balance developmental needs with environmental conservation. As the country awaits the final judgment, this decision serves as a reminder of the judiciary's role in safeguarding India's natural heritage for future generations.