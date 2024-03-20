Supreme Court Grants Bail to ED Officer Ankit Tiwari Amidst Bribery Case

The Supreme Court on March 20, 2024, marked a significant turn in the bribery case involving Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer Ankit Tiwari by granting him interim bail. Arrested by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) for allegedly accepting a bribe, Tiwari's case highlights a complex interplay between state and central investigative agencies.

Advertisment

Arrest and Allegations

Caught accepting a bribe of ₹20 lakh, Ankit Tiwari's arrest by the DVAC four months ago sparked controversy and debate over jurisdictional authority in prosecuting central government employees. The ED contested the DVAC's right to investigate, arguing for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) led inquiry, citing potential revenge motives by Tamil Nadu due to ED's aggressive probes into high-profile cases within the state.

Supreme Court's Intervention

Advertisment

In a pivotal move, the Supreme Court intervened, staying investigations by both DVAC and the ED into Tiwari's case, and proposing a judicially monitored probe. The court's directive for Tiwari not to leave Tamil Nadu without permission underscores the delicate balance sought between ensuring justice and preventing potential interference. Senior advocates and additional solicitors presented arguments reflecting the broader conflict between state and central agencies, highlighting the case's implications for jurisdictional authority and investigative scope.

Implications and Upcoming Deliberations

As the Supreme Court schedules further hearings, the case against Ankit Tiwari becomes a litmus test for the investigative and prosecutorial jurisdiction of state versus central agencies in India. Beyond the immediate legal battle, the outcome may redefine the operational boundaries and inter-agency dynamics, particularly in cases involving central government officials accused of crimes within state jurisdictions. The broader discourse on federalism, agency autonomy, and the checks and balances within India's investigative framework is set for a pivotal examination.