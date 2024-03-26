Supreme Court Forms Committee to Balance GIB Conservation, Renewable Energy

On March 21, the Supreme Court took a significant step by forming a seven-member committee to reconcile the conservation efforts for the Great Indian Bustard (GIB) with the expansion of renewable energy projects in Rajasthan and Gujarat. This initiative stems from the ongoing case of M.K. Ranjitsinh v. Union of India, which dates back to 2019, highlighting the critical endangerment of the GIB due to collision with overhead power lines.

Understanding the Supreme Court's Intervention

In response to the alarming decline of the GIB population, classified as Critically Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature in 2011, the Supreme Court had previously mandated the installation of bird diverters and explored the feasibility of underground power lines in GIB habitats. The recent decision to form a committee comes after renewable energy companies and the government voiced concerns over the practical and financial challenges of implementing these measures across vast potential GIB habitats.

Committee's Role and Challenges Ahead

The newly established committee is tasked with identifying critical areas for GIB conservation where power lines could be constructed or undergrounded, aiming to submit a report by July 31. This move represents a balance between the urgent need for GIB conservation and the strategic imperative of boosting renewable energy capacity, as India commits to international sustainability goals. However, the committee faces the daunting task of navigating between environmental preservation and developmental aspirations in a region pivotal for India's renewable energy ambitions.

Implications for Conservation and Development

This development underscores the Supreme Court's role in mediating complex environmental challenges. By forming the committee, the Court acknowledges the necessity of updating its 2021 directives to accommodate both conservation and development needs. The outcome of this initiative could set a precedent for addressing similar conflicts between environmental conservation and infrastructure development, not only in India but globally.