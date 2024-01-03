en English
India

Supreme Court Dismisses Petitions Against Adani Group, Upholds SEBI’s Autonomy

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:51 am EST
Supreme Court Dismisses Petitions Against Adani Group, Upholds SEBI’s Autonomy

In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court of India dismissed four public interest litigation (PIL) petitions seeking an investigation into the Adani group. The court’s decision hinged on its limited authority to intervene in matters pertaining to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). It stated clearly that without substantial reasons, it cannot instruct SEBI to modify its regulations or the decisions it makes under delegated legislative powers.

The Role of the Overseas Credit and Construction Corporation Report

A notable aspect of the court’s ruling involved the Overseas Credit and Construction Corporation (OCCPR) report. The court deemed reliance on this report as a basis for the petitions unacceptable. It clarified that dependence on reports from third-party organizations without proper verification is not admissible as evidence. This statement underlines the importance of rigorous evidence and fact-checking in such high-stakes cases.

SEBI’s Autonomy Upheld

The Supreme Court went on to direct SEBI to proceed to logical conclusions in accordance with the law. This directive underscored the court’s assertion of its limited role in the regulator’s domain. It is a reaffirmation of the autonomy and authority vested in SEBI, the financial watchdog of the country.

Impact on Adani Group

The Adani group, the subject of these petitions, is one of India’s leading conglomerates. The dismissal of the petitions is a significant development for the group, which was accused of accounting fraud, use of tax havens, and money laundering. Despite the serious accusations, the Supreme Court found no material to distrust the investigation by SEBI. The Adani Group’s stock prices had fallen sharply after the allegations, but this ruling may help restore investor confidence.

In summary, the Supreme Court of India’s decision to dismiss the PIL petitions requesting an investigation into the Adani group is a testament to the autonomy of SEBI. It emphasizes the importance of presenting substantial and verified evidence in such cases. The court’s decision, while directly impacting the Adani group, also sets a precedent for future cases involving the intervention of the court in regulatory matters.

India Law
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

