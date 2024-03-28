Supreme Court Criticizes Preventive Detention as Government's 'Rubber-Stamping'

The Supreme Court of India has recently made a landmark judgment, stressing that advisory boards under preventive detention laws must not act as mere validations for governmental decisions but should serve as protectors of personal liberty against arbitrary state power. This ruling came to light during an appeal involving a man detained by the Telangana police under the Telangana Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act, 1986, accused of creating public disorder. The Court's insistence on a thorough examination and justification of detention orders marks a significant stance on civil liberties and the state's power.

Crucial Distinction Between Public Order and Law

The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, J.B. Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, delved into the nuances between 'public order' and 'law and order'. Justice Pardiwala, who authored the judgment, explained that issues affecting 'law and order' might impact individuals, whereas 'public order' problems have a broader effect, potentially influencing the community or country at large. This distinction is critical for advisory boards when reviewing detention orders, ensuring that the State does not misuse preventive detention laws as a tool for bypassing regular legal procedures.

Advisory Boards' Role Reinforced

Under preventive detention laws, advisory boards have the mandate to review government detention orders every three months. The Supreme Court underscored the importance of these boards actively engaging with the material presented to them, seeking additional information if necessary, and making an independent determination on the justification for detention. This process is vital for safeguarding individual rights and preventing the arbitrary deprivation of liberty.

Implications for Future Detention Orders

By quashing the detention order in question and criticizing the lack of material evidence to justify the appellant's detention, the Supreme Court has set a precedent that emphasizes the importance of substantive evidence and proper legal scrutiny in preventive detention cases. This judgment serves as a reminder to the State and its machinery that preventive detention cannot be a substitute for addressing law and order issues and must not be used without substantial justification. The ruling is a significant step towards ensuring that the power of preventive detention is exercised with caution, respecting the balance between state security and individual freedoms.