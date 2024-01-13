Supreme Court Criticizes Delhi Government Over Delayed Remission Pleas Decision

The Supreme Court of India has voiced its stern disapproval of the Delhi government’s prolonged indecision concerning the remission pleas of 114 convicts. Amongst these convicts is Gafoor, a life-term prisoner and a member of the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist group.

Supreme Court’s Remarks

The bench, comprised of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, expressed frustration over the habitual rejection of remission applications by state governments. These applications were from life convicts who have already served over 14 years in prison without proper examination. The Supreme Court stressed the gravity of the violation of its December 11 order and demanded immediate compliance from the Delhi government to decide on the remission pleas within a fortnight.

Convict’s Plea for Premature Release

The plea for premature release was particularly championed by Gafoor, who argued for his release on the grounds of him serving nearly 16 years of his sentence. Gafoor was nabbed in 2007, following a police tip-off about a planned ‘fidayeen’ attack in Delhi. His arrest, along with three others, led to the seizure of explosives and other materials.

Recent Developments

Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee informed the court that the Sentence Review Board convened on December 21 to discuss the potential premature release of these convicts. Following this meeting, the draft minutes were forwarded to the Delhi government’s Home department for further action. The Supreme Court underscored the seriousness of the breach of its December 11 order and demanded that the Delhi government comply with the directive to decide on the remission pleas within two weeks.