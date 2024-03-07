Supreme Court Challenges MP Judicial Service's Exclusion of Visually Impaired Candidates

New Delhi's Supreme Court took decisive action on Thursday by recognizing a letter petition that challenges amendments made to the Madhya Pradesh recruitment rules. These amendments notably exclude visually impaired and no-vision candidates from appointments to the state's judicial service. A bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud not only acknowledged the petition but also escalated it by issuing notices to both the Union and state governments, as well as the Registrar General of the MP High Court.
From Letter to Legal Challenge
The bench, which included Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, transformed the letter petition into a writ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution. This move underscores the gravity with which the judiciary views the exclusion of visually impaired individuals from the opportunity to serve in judicial capacities. The amendments in question, specifically the insertion of Rule 6A in June 2023, reserve 6 percent of posts for persons with locomotor disabilities, pointedly excluding those with cerebral palsy and vision impairments, as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.
Legal Fraternity's Response
In a significant gesture of support for the visually impaired community's fight for equality, the Court appointed Senior Advocate Gaurav Agrawal as amicus curiae. This appointment is pivotal, ensuring that the legal arguments against the exclusion are fortified and articulated with precision and empathy. The legal community watches closely, recognizing the case's potential to set a precedent for inclusivity and equal opportunities within the judiciary and beyond.
Implications for Judicial Inclusivity
This judicial intervention by India's apex court sends a strong message against discrimination and for the advancement of rights for persons with disabilities. It highlights a critical examination of recruitment practices, urging for amendments that align with principles of equality and non-discrimination. As the legal proceedings unfold, the potential for this case to catalyze change within the judicial system and broader societal attitudes towards individuals with disabilities is immense. This case not only addresses the immediate concerns of visually impaired legal aspirants in Madhya Pradesh but also sets the stage for a broader discussion on inclusivity and accessibility in professions traditionally seen as inaccessible to certain groups.