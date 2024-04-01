Supreme Court Challenges Election Commission on VVPAT Counting Practices

The Supreme Court on Monday took a significant step towards enhancing transparency in the electoral process by issuing a notice to the Election Commission. This action comes in response to a plea advocating for the complete counting of Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips in elections, a move aimed at ensuring the accuracy and integrity of the voting process. Lawyer and activist Arun Kumar Aggarwal, alongside an NGO, ADR, spearheaded this initiative, challenging the Election Commission's current practice of verifying a mere fraction of VVPAT slips.

Challenging Current Verification Practices

The petition, meticulously prepared and submitted by Supreme Court Neha Rathi, questions the Election Commission's guidelines on VVPAT verification. According to these guidelines, VVPAT verification is to be conducted sequentially, a process that the petition argues is unnecessarily time-consuming. By advocating for a simultaneous verification process and employing more officers for this task, the petition suggests that a comprehensive verification of VVPAT slips could be achieved within five to six hours, a stark contrast to the current methodology.

Governance and Voter Confidence

At the heart of this plea is a concern for the democratic process and voter confidence. The petition highlights the considerable investment made by the government, amounting to nearly Rs 5,000 crore, for the purchase of around 24 lakh VVPAT units. Despite this significant expenditure, the current practice involves the verification of VVPAT slips from only approximately 20,000 units. By advocating for the counting of all VVPAT slips and allowing voters to physically verify their votes by depositing their VVPAT slips in a ballot box, the petition aims to reinforce the integrity of the electoral process and the confidence of the electorate.

Implications for Future Elections

This legal challenge not only questions the current practices but also seeks to set a precedent for future elections. By tagging the plea with similar petitions, the Supreme Court has signaled its willingness to consider a more robust approach to VVPAT verification. This case could potentially redefine how votes are verified in India, ensuring that the electoral process is both transparent and accountable. As the Court awaits responses from the Election Commission and the government, the implications of this challenge could be far-reaching, potentially altering the landscape of electoral integrity in India.