Supreme Court Blasts Tamil Nadu Governor for Blocking DMK's Ponmudi Ministerial Appointment

The Supreme Court on Thursday came down heavily on Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for refusing to re-induct DMK leader K Ponmudi into the state Cabinet even after his conviction in a criminal case was stayed by the top court. Pulling up the Governor, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said he was "defying the Supreme Court" by his actions. "We are seriously concerned about the conduct of the Governor in this case. He is defying the Supreme Court of India," said Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud.

Legal Background and Supreme Court's Intervention

CJI Chandrachud highlighted that when a conviction was stayed by a court, the Governor had no business to say otherwise. "We will keep tomorrow, we will leave to the governor till tomorrow... otherwise... we are not saying for now," the CJI told Attorney General R Venkataramani. "We will not resist passing an order directing the Governor to act as per the Constitution, it is to avoid that situation that we are giving time," CJI further stated, underscoring the urgency and importance of adhering to constitutional mandates.

The Implications of Governor's Actions

The Supreme Court's stern warning to Governor RN Ravi sends a clear message about the supremacy of judicial decisions and the constitutional obligations of gubernatorial positions. This incident not only highlights the tension between state governments and governors but also raises questions about the limits of gubernatorial powers in the face of judicial stays on convictions.

Next Steps and Expected Outcomes

The top court was hearing a plea filed by the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government seeking direction to Governor Ravi to accept the recommendation made by Chief Minister MK Stalin to reappoint Ponmudi as minister. The Supreme Court, on March 11, had stayed Ponmudy's conviction in a disproportionate assets case and suspended a three-year jail sentence. The anticipation builds as the legal and political communities await the Governor's response to the Supreme Court's directive, setting a precedent for future governance and legal battles in India.