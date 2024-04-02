Supreme Court Advocate Challenges PMLA's Broad Scope: Urges Rethink on Dual Conditions

In a recent interview, Supreme Court Advocate Abhimanyu Bhandari delved into the complexities of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), spotlighting the law's contentious dual conditions and their impact on legal practices and personal liberties. Bhandari's critique comes amid growing scrutiny over the PMLA's evolution from a tool designed to combat drug-related money laundering to a broad legislative weapon with potentially overreaching consequences. This discussion aligns with ongoing debates in legal and political circles in Delhi, echoing concerns raised by figures such as Arvind Kejriwal and highlighted by NewsToday ITVideo.

Understanding PMLA's Expanding Reach

The PMLA, originally enacted to target money laundering specifically related to drug trafficking, has seen numerous amendments that have significantly broadened its scope. This expansion, as highlighted in reports from Pratidin Time and The Hindu, has extended the act's application to a wide array of offenses beyond its initial focus. Such amendments have introduced stringent provisions, including those related to the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), Section 50, Section 45, and Section 24, thereby impacting personal liberties and raising questions about the presumption of innocence.

Legal Luminaries Weigh In

Advocate Bhandari's commentary on the PMLA echoes a broader sentiment among legal experts regarding the need for a reevaluation of the act's dual conditions. The critique is grounded in concerns over the PMLA's deviation from its core objectives, as outlined by United Nations resolutions and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Furthermore, the recent judicial approach to bail in PMLA cases, as discussed in analyses by Drishti IAS, underscores the tension between combating money laundering and upholding fundamental rights and personal liberty.