Supreme Court Acts on Assault of Advocate Gaurav Bhatia in Greater Noida Court

Responding to an alarming incident, the Supreme Court on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of the alleged assault on senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, a prominent Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson, and advocate Muskan Gupta at a Greater Noida court. Attorney General R Venkataramani, along with a delegation of lawyers, brought the matter to the apex court's attention, prompting immediate action including a demand for a comprehensive report from the district judge and the issuance of a notice to the Gautam Budh Nagar district court bar association.

Chronology of the Incident

The confrontation escalated on Wednesday when Bhatia arrived at the Surajpur district court in Greater Noida to attend a legal proceeding. According to the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), despite agreeing to adjourn the case due to an ongoing lawyers' strike, Bhatia faced unprovoked aggression. An advocate not only disrupted the court's decorum but also physically assaulted Bhatia by snatching his advocate band in the presence of the district and sessions judge, as per SCBA's letter to the Supreme Court. Bhatia later expressed his indignation over the incident on social media, underscoring the sanctity of the advocate's band.

Reactions and Refutations

Dhirendra Bhati, the secretary of the Gautam Budh Nagar district bar association, contested the allegations, claiming the issue was resolved amicably and denying any misbehaviour. However, the bar association has committed to investigating the matter further based on the SCBA's letter. Meanwhile, Noida's additional deputy commissioner of police, Hridesh Katheria, stated that no formal complaint had been filed with the police. This incident has also spotlighted the case involving YouTuber Elvish Yadav, for which Bhatia was reportedly in court.

Legal Community's Response and Supreme Court's Intervention

The legal community has been shaken by the assault on one of its members, prompting a swift response from the highest judicial authority in the country. The Supreme Court's decision to take suo motu cognisance of the attack signifies a robust stance against any form of violence within court premises, reinforcing the judiciary's commitment to ensuring the safety and dignity of legal practitioners. Notices have been dispatched to involved parties, and the court awaits detailed reports to ascertain the facts and determine the appropriate course of action.

As the Supreme Court gears up to delve deeper into the incident, the legal fraternity looks on with bated breath. This case not only highlights the challenges faced by advocates in performing their duties but also sets a precedent for how such grievances are addressed at the highest levels of the judiciary. The outcomes of this inquiry may very well shape the future of legal practice and courtroom decorum in India, ensuring that justice prevails not just in letter, but in spirit and conduct.