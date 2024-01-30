Sunteck Realty to Develop Two Luxury Seafront Projects in Mumbai

Real estate heavyweight, Sunteck Realty Limited, has unveiled ambitious plans to construct two luxury housing projects in the heart of Mumbai, marking a significant milestone in its pursuit of market leadership. These projects are earmarked for Nepean Sea Road in South Mumbai and Bullock Road, Bandstand in Bandra (West), two of the city's most coveted neighborhoods. The Gross Development Value (GDV) of these opulent ventures stands at an imposing 3,000 crore INR.

Strategic Location and Unsurpassed Luxury

The chosen locations for the projects are not just prime real estate, but strategically positioned along the seafront. This offers future residents the unique luxury of panoramic views of the Arabian Sea, a feature that is sure to make these properties highly sought-after. However, Sunteck Realty is yet to disclose the exact locations, but sources intimate that the combined land area for the projects is estimated at 1.5 acres.

A History of High-End Developments

Sunteck Realty is not new to the luxury housing market. It has a rich history of developing high-end properties, including the esteemed Signature Island, Signia Isle, and Signia Pearl at Bandra Kurla Complex. With these new projects, the company intends to forge ahead with its mission to create ultra-luxurious residential apartments that redefine the standards of opulence and comfort.

Boosting Sunteck Realty's Portfolio

The Chairman and Managing Director of Sunteck Realty, Kamal Khetan, has voiced his commitment to enhancing the company's position in the industry. The unveiling of these projects is a testament to this commitment. Once completed, these projects are expected to significantly bolster Sunteck Realty's portfolio, which has impressively doubled its GDV from 12,500 crore INR in FY2022 to 30,100 crore INR in FY2024.