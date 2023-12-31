en English
India

Sunny Deol Speaks on Parenting, Relationship with Dharmendra, and Bobby Deol’s Career

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:02 am EST
Sunny Deol Speaks on Parenting, Relationship with Dharmendra, and Bobby Deol's Career

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, renowned Indian actor Sunny Deol unveiled his views on parenting, drawing from his own strict upbringing and his bond with his father, the legendary actor Dharmendra. Sunny Deol, famous for his roles in successful Indian films such as ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Ghayal’, ‘Damini’, and ‘Border’, recounted his school days marked by early curfews, a tradition he has upheld for his own children, disallowing cell phones until they completed their education.

The Deol Family and Parenting

Sunny emphasized the crucial role of a ‘fear factor’ in the parent-child relationship, sharing that his father Dharmendra was a fear figure for him, a facet he cherishes in their relationship. The Deol family, including Dharmendra, Sunny, and Bobby Deol, has enjoyed a prosperous year in Bollywood, receiving widespread acclaim for their individual projects.

Bobby Deol’s Success in ‘Animal’

Sunny expressed his joy for his younger brother, Bobby Deol’s success with the film ‘Animal’. Despite Bobby’s undeniable talent, Sunny felt that the industry hadn’t treated him fairly. While acknowledging Bobby’s potential as an actor, Sunny pointed out the reluctance within the industry to let his brother’s talents fully flourish.

Sunny Deol’s Prolific Career

Known for his angry action hero persona, Sunny Deol, birth name Ajay Singh Deol, has an impressive portfolio of over 90 Hindi films. With a career spanning several decades, he has bagged two National Film Awards and two Filmfare Awards. His debut in the romantic drama Betaab in 1983 paved the way for box office hits in action films such as Arjun, Paap Ki Duniya, and Tridev. His portrayal of a boxer in Ghayal won him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor and the National Film Award Special Jury Award. The actor also witnessed commercial successes in Border and Gadar Ek Prem Katha and made a career comeback with Gadar 2 in 2023.

India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

