Sunil Grover Prefers Rosie Over Sonu in 'Sunflower 2', Reveals Fascination with Role

Actor Sunil Grover shared a surprising revelation about his role in the dark comedy thriller series 'Sunflower' season 2, currently streaming on Zee5. In a candid conversation, Grover expressed his preference for the character Rosie, played by Adah Sharma, over his own character Sonu, citing a deep fascination with Rosie's role and its intriguing qualities.

Advertisment

Character Dynamics and Role Reversal

In 'Sunflower', Grover's portrayal of Sonu has garnered significant attention for its depth and complexity. However, the actor's recent comments shed light on the compelling dynamics between Sonu and Rosie. Grover's intrigue with Rosie's character highlights the nuanced storytelling and character development that the series offers. This unexpected preference for Rosie's role over Sonu signifies Grover's appreciation for the series' creative direction and the potential for role reversals in storytelling.

Debut as a Singer and Series Highlights

Advertisment

Adding another feather to his cap, Sunil Grover made his debut as a singer with the show's song, 'Wadaa Mummy Ka', showcasing his versatility beyond acting. 'Sunflower' season 2, featuring Adah Sharma alongside Grover, continues to explore the lives of the residents of a housing society named Sunflower. The series blends dark comedy with thriller elements, creating a unique and engaging narrative that has captivated audiences since its inception.

Streaming Success and Audience Reception

Since its premiere on March 1, 'Sunflower' season 2 has experienced a warm reception from viewers and critics alike, further cementing its place in the landscape of Indian web series. The series' success can be attributed to its innovative storytelling, compelling character arcs, and the performances of its cast, including Grover and Sharma. The inclusion of Grover's musical talents in the series adds another layer of entertainment, enriching the viewer experience.

The revelation of Sunil Grover's interest in playing <a href="https://www.indiatoday.in/amp/television/web-series/story/sunil-grover-adah-sharma-character-rosie-interesting-sunflower-season-2-2