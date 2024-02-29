Suniel Shetty Learns Viral Reel-Making on 'Dance Deewane'; Praises Contestants' Retro Act

On a recent episode of 'Dance Deewane', Bollywood veteran Suniel Shetty took a delightful detour from his judging duties to become a student of social media trends. The actor was seen eagerly learning the art of making viral reels from contestants Varsha Kawale and Srirang Sakharam, marking a memorable instance where traditional cinema met the dynamic world of digital content creation.

From Bollywood to Reel Star

During the episode, Varsha Kawale, a known social media sensation, and her dance partner Srirang Sakharam, donned the avatars of yesteryear Bollywood icons to perform a captivating dance number that paid homage to the classic era of Hindi cinema. Their act not only wowed the audience but also the judges, including Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suniel Shetty, along with the special guest, Bhagyashree. Beyond their dance, Varsha's initiative to bring the concept of making viral reels onstage caught Shetty's attention, prompting him to express his interest in learning the craft himself. "Main khud reel banaunga," Shetty humorously remarked, highlighting the cost-saving benefits of mastering this skill.

Teaching Moment on Stage

The teaching session turned into an engaging spectacle as Varsha guided Shetty and Bhagyashree through the step-by-step process of creating a reel. The session included tips on acting for the camera, the importance of lighting, and timing—essential elements for a successful social media video. Dressed in thematic costumes, with Shetty in all-black attire and Bhagyashree in a magenta saree, the duo recreated a scene on a bicycle, adding a touch of nostalgia and charm to the learning experience.

A Night of Nostalgia and Praise

Reflecting on the contestants' performance, Shetty shared his admiration for their ability to evoke nostalgia through their act, complimenting the song choice and the energy sustained even after the performance concluded. "What a filmy night," Shetty exclaimed, recognizing Srirang's transformation from a background dancer to a hero in the spotlight, thanks to 'Dance Deewane'. His words not only celebrated the contestants' talents but also underscored the show's role in uncovering and nurturing hidden gems.

The episode served as a fascinating convergence of Bollywood's rich legacy with the contemporary digital age, showcasing how the art of storytelling and performance transcends mediums. As Suniel Shetty embraced the reel-making lesson with enthusiasm, it highlighted the ever-blurring lines between traditional and new-age entertainment, suggesting a future where these worlds coalesce more seamlessly. This moment on 'Dance Deewane' was not just about learning a new trend but also about celebrating the timeless appeal of cinema and dance, bridging generations of entertainers and audiences alike.