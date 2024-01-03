Sumitomo Chemical India’s Bright Export Outlook: Aided by Parent Company Support and Strategic Initiatives

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd., a subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemical Corporation (SCC), is set to witness significant growth, bolstered by robust support from its parent company. This backing provides a competitive advantage in the global exports of generic agrochemicals. As SCC’s only technical and generic grade manufacturing site outside Japan, the company is keen on expanding its exports by leveraging SCC’s global supply chain and marketing network.

Key Approvals and Projected Growth

The Indian subsidiary has already secured approvals for five molecules. It is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35% in export revenue over FY24-FY26, a substantial increase from the previous CAGR of 23% recorded between FY20-FY23. This growth is also expected to be powered by the integration of Nufarm’s distribution business in Latin America and the Indian subsidiary’s strong export capabilities.

Financial Performance and Projections

Financially, Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd. has shown commendable performance, with a 23% return on equity (RoE), a 30% pre-tax return on capital employed (RoCE), and a net-cash balance sheet in FY23. In terms of future prospects, the company is predicted to achieve 4% revenue and 7% profit after tax (PAT) CAGR over FY23-FY26. While this indicates a moderation from the 13% revenue and 28% PAT CAGR achieved between FY18-FY23, the company’s growth trajectory remains promising.

Outlook and Recommendation

Considering these prospects, analysts initiate coverage with a ‘Buy’ recommendation and a target price (TP) of Rs. 500, which is 40 times the forecasted FY26 earnings per share (EPS). With its strong parental backing, strategic initiatives, and promising export outlook, Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd. is poised to capitalize on the growing global demand for generic agrochemicals, making it a strong contender in the sector.

