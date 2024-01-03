en English
Human Rights

Study Reveals Critical Gaps in POSH Act Implementation in Indian Corporates

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:06 am EST
Study Reveals Critical Gaps in POSH Act Implementation in Indian Corporates

A new study by Walchand Plus, in collaboration with BDB India, has unveiled a concerning gap in the corporate sector’s adherence to the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act in India. The study, conducted in November 2023 and published in January 2024, asserts that 40% of women feeling insecure at their workplaces are oblivious to the legal safeguards provided by the POSH Act. Moreover, only 42% of employees demonstrate a comprehensive understanding of the Act’s provisions, while 53% of HR professionals express confusion over the Act’s intricacies.

Superficial Compliance and the Call for a Preventive Culture

The research indicates that compliance with the POSH Act is often shallow and lacks genuine commitment to creating safer work environments for women. The stark underrepresentation of women in Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) and the trends of senior management downplaying harassment issues underscore this problem. Walchand Plus, a leading provider of workplace solutions, emphasizes the urgent need for educational initiatives that extend beyond legal literacy. These initiatives should encompass procedural aspects and foster a culture that proactively prevents harassment.

Addressing Gender Disparities in the Workplace

Pallavi Jha, Chairperson and Managing Director of Walchand PeopleFirst, stresses the significance of addressing gender disparities and cultivating a culture of safety, inclusivity, and respect in Indian workplaces. She opines that organizations must take immediate measures to bridge the identified gaps. Such measures include the adoption of workshops, guidance sessions, and a zero-tolerance stance towards harassment.

Unveiling the Broader Context

This study comes against the backdrop of a grim state of women’s safety in India. Recent incidents, including those at IIT BHU, and the alarming increase in reported cases of crimes against women, as reflected in the NCRB’s annual report for 2022, have raised serious concerns. The situation calls for confronting systemic issues and patriarchal structures that perpetuate such actions. Institutional reforms, heightened awareness, and education are necessary to combat the mindset that breeds such crimes.

Human Rights India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

