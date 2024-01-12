en English
Agriculture

Study Reveals Canada as Top Destination for Emigrants from Rural Punjab

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:39 am EST
Study Reveals Canada as Top Destination for Emigrants from Rural Punjab

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has conducted a comprehensive study shedding light on emigration patterns in rural Punjab, with Canada emerging as the most favored destination for emigrants. The research, spearheaded by Professors Shalini Sharma, Manjeet Kaur, and Amit Guleria, spans from 2021 to 2023 and presents an increase in emigration since 2016, with 74% of total emigration occurring post-2016.

Insights Into Migration Patterns

The study, which covered 44 villages across 22 districts, found that 13.34% of rural households have at least one member living abroad. Furthermore, females have surpassed males in obtaining study visas, accounting for 65% of the total. Notably, the Majha region recorded the highest migration rate at 20.51%, with specific areas such as Amritsar and Gurdaspur witnessing rates over 30%.

Economic Implications of Emigration

The economic aspects of emigration constitute a significant part of the report. Families have spent considerable amounts on visas and migration processes, often resorting to selling assets like land and gold. The study highlights that debts incurred due to these processes are estimated at Rs 14,342 crore across the state.

Driving Factors and Consequences of Migration

The reasons for migration are manifold, including low income, unemployment, corruption, drug issues, social insecurity, small landholdings, landlessness, and debt. The study shows a trend where males, the landless, less educated, and Scheduled Castes (SCs) from Doaba are more inclined towards work visas in the UAE. On the other hand, Canada and Australia are preferred by the younger generation and Jatt Sikhs for study visas.

Despite the financial and social costs, most migrants and their families expressed satisfaction with their decision to emigrate, citing better employment opportunities, living standards, and governance.

Towards a Solution

The study concludes with recommendations to curb the brain drain from rural Punjab. These include improving employment opportunities, addressing systemic issues, enhancing the viability of agriculture, and upgrading government education systems. While the effects of emigration are multifaceted and often personal, the study serves as a comprehensive reference point for understanding the push and pull factors of emigration in rural Punjab.

0
Agriculture India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

