Students' Union Raises Alarm over Illegal Activities Near Donyi Polo Airport

The All Papum Pare District Students' Union (APPDSU) has raised an alarm over unauthorized earth-cutting activities taking place in the vicinity of Donyi Polo Airport. According to the union, these illegal activities pose a significant threat to the airport's safety and could potentially lead to siltation and floods in the downstream areas during the monsoon season. Such repercussions carry the grim potential of causing damage to lives and properties.

Addressing Land Encroachment

Aside from the concerns over earth-cutting, the union has turned the spotlight onto the issue of alleged land encroachment in Kokila and Hollongi. The APPDSU alleges that outsiders are responsible for this encroachment, thereby calling for immediate and decisive action from the district administration and the forest department to address the matter.

Call for Regulatory Measures

In their communication with the Papum Pare District Commissioner (DC), the union has stressed the need for the dissemination of information regarding rules and regulations for infrastructure development near the airport. They have also expressed their recommendation for the removal of all unauthorized structures in the vicinity.

Recommendation for a New System

The APPDSU has additionally proposed the implementation of a system where any development within the airport's vicinity would need prior approval from competent authorities. This proactive measure, they believe, will provide a safeguard against unauthorized and potentially harmful activities near the airport. The union remains hopeful that their appeals will resonate with the authorities and prompt a swift and effective response.