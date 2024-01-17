Students Immerse in Physics at Rajiv Gandhi University: A Glimpse into India's Scientific Future

On January 17th, a battalion of eager young minds from Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Nirjuli, embarked on an educational expedition to the physics laboratories of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in Rono Hills. This visit, a first-hand exploration of physics, was part of a scientific social responsibility initiative under the aegis of a project funded by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB). The project, under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, revolves around the development of mechanical energy harvesters designed to power electronic and healthcare devices autonomously.

Hands-on Learning and the Allure of Physics

The students were welcomed by the Dean of the Faculty of Basic Sciences at RGU, Prof. Sanjeev Kumar. Prof. Kumar, underlining the significance of the SERB-funded project, encouraged students to comprehend physics through daily life activities, underscoring its ubiquitous presence. David Pertin, the Joint Registrar, echoed the importance of hands-on skills in the realm of physics and extolled the university’s laboratory facilities, considered among the best in the North-East region.

Nurturing the Next Generation of Physicists

Pertin also championed the university's four-year degree courses that align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, beckoning the students to consider enrollment. Further enriching the visit was a lecture by Assistant Professor Upamanyu Das on the 'History of atoms,' a topic fundamental to understanding the fabric of the physical world. Other faculty members, including Sayan Bayan and Jumli Kato, engaged in enlightening interactions with the students.

Experiments, Optics, and the Future of Science in India

Research scholars from the physics department took the students through various experiments, with a special emphasis on optics, elucidating fundamental concepts. A panel discussion, guided by RGU Vice Chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha, was also held on the role of science in shaping India by the year 2047. This stimulating discourse presented a vision of India's scientific future, underscoring the pivotal role the students could play in its realization.