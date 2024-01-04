Student Attendance Dips Below 70% in UP Schools, India: A Comprehensive Report

In a revealing report from Uttar Pradesh (UP), India, it has been found that student attendance in schools operating under the UP Basic Education Council across 69 districts was below 70% in December 2023. This data was extrapolated from the distribution of mid-day meals (MDMs), as recorded on the government’s Darpan portal—a platform designed by NITI Aayog for collaboration between NGOs and government entities.

Spatial Variations in Attendance

The districts of Firozabad, Ambedkar Nagar, and Mahoba showed a slightly higher attendance of 71%, while others like Agra and Varanasi recorded 69% and 68% respectively. However, some districts reported even lower attendance, with Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, and Rae Bareli at 63%, and Chandauli at 58%. This is despite teachers allegedly inflating attendance records to ensure sufficient mid-day meal provisions, as the actual cost of preparing meals often exceeds the allocated funds.

Possible Causes of Low Attendance

Officials suggest that low attendance may be due to parents enrolling their children in both private and government schools, with a preference for private education once receiving government support through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Despite this knowledge, there is currently no system to remove such dual-enrolled students from government school rosters.

Efforts to Improve Attendance

Efforts to improve attendance have included issuing notices to teachers at schools with low attendance and withholding their salaries, which has led to some improvement. Prayagraj district, for example, saw an increase to 67% attendance following these measures.