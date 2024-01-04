en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Student Attendance Dips Below 70% in UP Schools, India: A Comprehensive Report

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:24 pm EST
Student Attendance Dips Below 70% in UP Schools, India: A Comprehensive Report

In a revealing report from Uttar Pradesh (UP), India, it has been found that student attendance in schools operating under the UP Basic Education Council across 69 districts was below 70% in December 2023. This data was extrapolated from the distribution of mid-day meals (MDMs), as recorded on the government’s Darpan portal—a platform designed by NITI Aayog for collaboration between NGOs and government entities.

Spatial Variations in Attendance

The districts of Firozabad, Ambedkar Nagar, and Mahoba showed a slightly higher attendance of 71%, while others like Agra and Varanasi recorded 69% and 68% respectively. However, some districts reported even lower attendance, with Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, and Rae Bareli at 63%, and Chandauli at 58%. This is despite teachers allegedly inflating attendance records to ensure sufficient mid-day meal provisions, as the actual cost of preparing meals often exceeds the allocated funds.

Possible Causes of Low Attendance

Officials suggest that low attendance may be due to parents enrolling their children in both private and government schools, with a preference for private education once receiving government support through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Despite this knowledge, there is currently no system to remove such dual-enrolled students from government school rosters.

Efforts to Improve Attendance

Efforts to improve attendance have included issuing notices to teachers at schools with low attendance and withholding their salaries, which has led to some improvement. Prayagraj district, for example, saw an increase to 67% attendance following these measures.

0
Education India Society
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
6 mins ago
Precarious Contracts: Uncertainty Grips Scotland's Education Sector
In the quiet classrooms of Scotland, an unsettling trend is echoing through the halls. Almost 11,000 teachers and school staff find themselves in a precarious employment situation, bound by the uncertainty of temporary contracts. This alarming insight, unveiled by the Scottish Conservatives, underscores a growing concern over job insecurity within the nation’s education sector. The
Precarious Contracts: Uncertainty Grips Scotland's Education Sector
Terry Eagleton Explores the Evolution and Misuse of Language
12 mins ago
Terry Eagleton Explores the Evolution and Misuse of Language
Urban Assembly and American Institutes of Research Co-develop AI Tool for Teacher Coaching
13 mins ago
Urban Assembly and American Institutes of Research Co-develop AI Tool for Teacher Coaching
Digital Revolution in UK Education: Pearson to Introduce On-Screen GCSE Exams
10 mins ago
Digital Revolution in UK Education: Pearson to Introduce On-Screen GCSE Exams
Andrew Boyko Scholarship Foundation Invites Applications, Honoring a Legal Luminary's Legacy
11 mins ago
Andrew Boyko Scholarship Foundation Invites Applications, Honoring a Legal Luminary's Legacy
Pearson's Edexcel to Offer Digital English GCSE Exams by 2025
12 mins ago
Pearson's Edexcel to Offer Digital English GCSE Exams by 2025
Latest Headlines
World News
Dragons Gearing Up for Game After Season's Break: Aiming for Continued Success
14 seconds
Dragons Gearing Up for Game After Season's Break: Aiming for Continued Success
Unveiling Stress across U.S States: Nevada Tops the Chart, Minnesota Remains Calm
15 seconds
Unveiling Stress across U.S States: Nevada Tops the Chart, Minnesota Remains Calm
China Advocates for Global Solidarity and Cooperation Amid Economic Fragmentation Concerns
1 min
China Advocates for Global Solidarity and Cooperation Amid Economic Fragmentation Concerns
Jerod Mayo Responds to Reports: Reflections and Insights on the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast
1 min
Jerod Mayo Responds to Reports: Reflections and Insights on the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast
From Home Workouts to 50 Pounds Down: Sophia's Inspiring Fitness Journey
2 mins
From Home Workouts to 50 Pounds Down: Sophia's Inspiring Fitness Journey
Sam Townend KC Assumes Chairmanship of Bar Council Amidst Impending UK Election
2 mins
Sam Townend KC Assumes Chairmanship of Bar Council Amidst Impending UK Election
Activate: The Interactive Gaming Facility Revolutionizing Fitness
2 mins
Activate: The Interactive Gaming Facility Revolutionizing Fitness
Erie City Council Seat Vacancy: A Community Divided
3 mins
Erie City Council Seat Vacancy: A Community Divided
Unraveling the Intricacies of UK Coalition Government: Insights from the Political Currency Podcast
3 mins
Unraveling the Intricacies of UK Coalition Government: Insights from the Political Currency Podcast
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app