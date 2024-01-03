Strike Fear Spurs Fuel Rush: Anxiety Subsides as Diesel Tanker Strike Averted

The threat of a strike by diesel tanker owners caused a wave of anxiety among motorists in the Erstwhile Nalgonda District, leading to long queues at petrol stations on Tuesday. The public’s fear was ignited by the potential closure of petrol stations and an ensuing fuel shortage. This rush to secure petrol was a defensive move by residents to ensure enough fuel amidst the uncertainty. However, these fears were assuaged when the anticipated strike was called off following successful talks between the diesel tanker owners and the central government.

Anxiety and Long Queues at Petrol Stations

The threat of a strike, originating from concerns raised by tanker drivers about their working conditions and compensation, was enough to cause confusion and anxiety among petrol dealers and motorists alike. The strike was rumored to last from January 1st to 3rd, 2024, threatening to disrupt the seamless supply of petrol and diesel across the district. Superintendent of Police, Shahaji Umap, assured that the police administration would ensure no obstacles for the transport of fuel, thereby averting the potential strike.

A Strike Averted

The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) decided to call off its three-day strike after receiving assurances from the government. The strike was initiated in protest against the stringent jail and fine regulations under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for hit-and-run cases. The new law proposes stringent punishments, including up to 10 years in jail and a fine of Rs 7 lakh. The government’s assurances led to the AIMTC’s decision to call off the strike, thus eliminating the threat of disruption to essential supplies.

Return to Normalcy

The negotiations between the tanker owners and the central government resulted in a resolution that prevented the strike, allowing petrol stations to resume their regular operations. The previously tense atmosphere and long lines at petrol stations subsided as the threat of the strike was no longer a concern. Normalcy was restored in the district’s fuel supply, and the public’s earlier fears were alleviated.

