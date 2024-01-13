Street Vendors’ Protest Against BBMP Marshals Resounds in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar

In the bustling heart of Bengaluru, a conflict ignited on Friday at Jayanagar 4th Block, when BBMP marshals clashed with local street vendors. The confrontation escalated into a protest that endured deep into the night, a tangible testament to the escalating tensions between the city’s administration and its street vendors.

Not an Eviction, but a Clearing

The marshals defended their actions, insisting that it was not an eviction, but an effort to clear encroachments. Yet, for the vendors, this felt like a betrayal, as their goods were seized and their livelihoods disrupted. This occurred despite previous assurances from BBMP that they were allowed to continue their trade.

Vendors Recount Personal Experiences

Manjula, a fruit and flower seller, recounted the disheartening experience of her cart and goods being taken away. This scene mirrored an incident from November where she was promised her cart back within a week – a promise that never materialized. Abdul Hamid, a clothes vendor with a BBMP licence card, felt equally betrayed. Despite having a designated address on his ID, he was asked to vacate, as his address was deemed invalid.

Reactions from Street Vendors’ Association

Vinay Srinivasan of the Federation of Bengaluru District Street Vendors’ Association condemned BBMP’s actions as illegal. He highlighted the lack of notice given to vendors before seizing their goods, calling into question the legality and ethics of the BBMP’s approach. The local street vendors’ association has repeatedly requested designated space for vendors, a request that has fallen on deaf ears.

BBMP’s Stand on the Issue

BBMP officials continue to maintain their stance that the vendors’ ID cards do not permit encroachment, and that the area had previously been cleared of encroachments. They argue that the eviction was necessary to clear traffic disruptions and assure vendors that they are welcome to operate on other designated roads until a dedicated vending zone is established.

As the sun set on Bengaluru, the echo of the vendors’ protest rang through the night, a stark reminder of the conflict between the city’s administration and its street vendors.