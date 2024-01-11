en English
India

Stotrak Hotels Partners with Hotel SN Residency: A New Chapter in Luxury Hospitality

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
Stotrak Hotels has marked a significant expansion in its hospitality footprint by announcing a strategic partnership with Hotel SN Residency in Mussoorie. This collaboration positions Stotrak’s 9th hotel near the famed Library Chowk, a stone’s throw from the bustling Mall Road, in the heart of Mussoorie, often hailed as the Queen of Hills.

The Luxury Blend of Stotrak and SN Residency

Hotel SN Residency, imbued with sophistication and luxury, offers 32 thoughtfully designed rooms. Each room provides panoramic views of the enchanting Mussoorie and the captivating valley below. The hotel extends its luxury suite with a terrace garden, lavishly appointed for the guests to soak in the beauty of the hill station.

Adding to its appeal, the hotel houses a multi-cuisine restaurant with a seating capacity of 100, ensuring a gastronomic delight for the guests. The hotel also boasts a banquet hall suitable for up to 250 guests, extending to a terrace that can accommodate 500 guests for events, making it an ideal choice for grand gatherings.

Enhanced Guest Experience

With high-speed Wi-Fi, 24/7 water and power supply, and ample parking, the hotel has ensured to provide all the necessary facilities that a modern traveler seeks. The collaboration promises to enhance the guest experience by amalgamating Stotrak’s hospitality expertise with SN Residency’s established infrastructure.

Founder of Stotrak Hotels, Manish Goyal, and the owner of Hotel SN Residency, Paras Bhatt, expressed excitement about the partnership. They anticipate that the collaboration will create unique and unforgettable experiences for guests, reinforcing Stotrak’s position as the largest hotel network in Mussoorie.

Strategic Location

The strategic location of Hotel SN Residency offers easy access to popular local attractions, making it a preferred choice for tourists. The hotel is well-connected to major transportation hubs, including Jolly Grant Airport, Indira Gandhi International Airport, and Rishikesh Railway Station, ensuring seamless travel for guests.

India Travel & Tourism
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

