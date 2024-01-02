en English
Business

State Government Intervenes to Resume Petroleum Supply in Bathinda Amid Protests

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:49 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:42 am EST
State Government Intervenes to Resume Petroleum Supply in Bathinda Amid Protests

It was a typical Tuesday evening in Bathinda, except for the unusually long lines of vehicles snaking around petrol stations across the city. The cause? Disruptions in the supply of petroleum products, including petrol and diesel, from the oil depots of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). The state government swiftly intervened, enabling the resumption of supplies under police protection.

Unraveling the Disruptions

Earlier in the week, truck drivers had begun protesting against a provision in the new penal law on hit-and-run accident cases involving motorists. The agitation severely impacted the fuel supply chain, causing shortages at petrol pumps. In cities like Mumbai and Nagpur, the situation precipitated a sense of crisis as residents rushed to fill their tanks, fearing an extended shortage.

Government Intervention and Assurances

Bathinda Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray and Senior Superintendent of Police Harmanbir Singh Gill conducted a meeting with oil company representatives and drivers. They provided assurances regarding the drivers’ safety, promising police protection during the supply transport across the state. This commitment ensured the resumption of supplies from the oil depots, effectively restoring the city’s lifeline.

Aftermath and Public Reassurance

Despite the resumption of supplies, many petrol stations had not received their stocks by early evening, causing continued long queues. District officials urged the public not to panic, reiterating that supplies had resumed but could take time to reach all locations. They confirmed that there was no actual shortage of petroleum products, a crucial point amid the swirling rumors of scarcity.

