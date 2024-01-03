en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

State Cabinet Unveils Multi-Pronged Strategy: Honoring History, Supporting Agriculture, and Enhancing Infrastructure

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:33 pm EST
State Cabinet Unveils Multi-Pronged Strategy: Honoring History, Supporting Agriculture, and Enhancing Infrastructure

In a sweeping series of decisions, a state government cabinet has unveiled a host of measures honoring historical figures, bolstering agriculture, and enhancing infrastructure. The government’s multi-pronged strategy is aimed at recognizing the contributions of martyr queens, supporting tribal communities, and promoting the cultivation of millets, also known as ‘Shree Anna’. Furthermore, it has outlined robust plans for infrastructure development and economic stimulation.

Commemorating Martyr Queens

With an eye towards honoring the sacrifices of martyr queens, the government is initiating fellowships in state universities. These fellowships will provide students with the opportunity to delve into the lives of these heroic women, whose histories will also be incorporated into school and college curricula. In doing so, the government hopes to keep their memories alive and inspire future generations with their tales of bravery and sacrifice.

Supporting Tribal Communities

In a move designed to support tribal communities, the cabinet has decided to pay Rs 4,000 per sack of tendu leaves plucked by tribals. This decision will impose an additional burden of Rs 165 crore on the state exchequer. Nevertheless, it underscores the government’s commitment to uplifting and supporting tribal communities, recognizing their contributions to the state’s economy, and ensuring that they receive fair compensation for their labor.

Promoting ‘Shree Anna’

As part of its efforts to promote the production of millets, or ‘Shree Anna’, the government will offer a subsidy of Rs 10 per kilogram under the Rani Durgavati Shree Anna Protsahan Yojana. This initiative aims to encourage farmers to cultivate this nutritious grain, which plays a vital role in the state’s agricultural economy and the diets of its residents.

Revamping Infrastructure

The cabinet has committed to extensive infrastructure development, with ambitious plans to expand the irrigation area to 65 lakh hectares. Backed by approved projects worth Rs 32,000 crore, this expansion will significantly enhance the state’s agricultural productivity. Moreover, the government has pledged to construct roads valued at Rs 4,500 crore, thereby improving the state’s road network, which currently extends to 5.1 lakh kilometers.

In a final move to stimulate the automotive market, the cabinet announced a 50 percent concession on sales tax for automobiles sold at the Gwalior Mela. This measure is expected to boost automobile sales and contribute to the state’s economic growth.

0
Agriculture India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
47 seconds ago
Bangladesh's Tea Production Soars, But Quality Concerns Loom
In an unprecedented turn of events, Bangladesh’s tea production has experienced a significant surge in 2023. With the harvests in the initial 11 months surpassing the previous year’s total output by an impressive 10.79 percent, the total yield stands at 95.34 million kilograms. Despite an initial sluggish start to the season owing to inadequate rainfall,
Bangladesh's Tea Production Soars, But Quality Concerns Loom
Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: A Promising Revolution in Uttar Pradesh's Welfare Schemes
15 mins ago
Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: A Promising Revolution in Uttar Pradesh's Welfare Schemes
Zamfara's Governor Launches Initiatives to Boost Agriculture
16 mins ago
Zamfara's Governor Launches Initiatives to Boost Agriculture
Santa Barbara Foundation Welcomes Four New Trustees; Bolsters Board With Diverse Expertise
3 mins ago
Santa Barbara Foundation Welcomes Four New Trustees; Bolsters Board With Diverse Expertise
Cattle Trade Gears Up: Market Insights & Trends
5 mins ago
Cattle Trade Gears Up: Market Insights & Trends
Fertilizers Linked to Rising Microplastic Levels in Agricultural Soils, Study Finds
9 mins ago
Fertilizers Linked to Rising Microplastic Levels in Agricultural Soils, Study Finds
Latest Headlines
World News
Technology Revolutionizing Public Health: A Focus on Mental Health and Addiction
24 seconds
Technology Revolutionizing Public Health: A Focus on Mental Health and Addiction
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
25 seconds
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
DelveInsight Report Offers Comprehensive Insights into STAT Inhibitors Pipeline
51 seconds
DelveInsight Report Offers Comprehensive Insights into STAT Inhibitors Pipeline
Fitness Revolution in 2024: Crunch Fitness Caters to America's New Year's Resolutions
56 seconds
Fitness Revolution in 2024: Crunch Fitness Caters to America's New Year's Resolutions
California Sets New Wage Standards: Fast Food Chains Required to Pay $20 per Hour
2 mins
California Sets New Wage Standards: Fast Food Chains Required to Pay $20 per Hour
Lane Closures at ISU Campus Amid Local Sports Victories
2 mins
Lane Closures at ISU Campus Amid Local Sports Victories
'Houston Happens' Ushers in New Year with Zesty Citrus Fest and Refreshing Segments
3 mins
'Houston Happens' Ushers in New Year with Zesty Citrus Fest and Refreshing Segments
The Silent Epidemic: Elderly Isolation in the Digital Age
3 mins
The Silent Epidemic: Elderly Isolation in the Digital Age
EA FC 24 Unveils Team of the Week 16: Salah, Mané, and Premier League Stars Shine
3 mins
EA FC 24 Unveils Team of the Week 16: Salah, Mané, and Premier League Stars Shine
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
25 seconds
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
42 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
44 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
1 hour
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app