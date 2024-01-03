State Cabinet Unveils Multi-Pronged Strategy: Honoring History, Supporting Agriculture, and Enhancing Infrastructure

In a sweeping series of decisions, a state government cabinet has unveiled a host of measures honoring historical figures, bolstering agriculture, and enhancing infrastructure. The government’s multi-pronged strategy is aimed at recognizing the contributions of martyr queens, supporting tribal communities, and promoting the cultivation of millets, also known as ‘Shree Anna’. Furthermore, it has outlined robust plans for infrastructure development and economic stimulation.

Commemorating Martyr Queens

With an eye towards honoring the sacrifices of martyr queens, the government is initiating fellowships in state universities. These fellowships will provide students with the opportunity to delve into the lives of these heroic women, whose histories will also be incorporated into school and college curricula. In doing so, the government hopes to keep their memories alive and inspire future generations with their tales of bravery and sacrifice.

Supporting Tribal Communities

In a move designed to support tribal communities, the cabinet has decided to pay Rs 4,000 per sack of tendu leaves plucked by tribals. This decision will impose an additional burden of Rs 165 crore on the state exchequer. Nevertheless, it underscores the government’s commitment to uplifting and supporting tribal communities, recognizing their contributions to the state’s economy, and ensuring that they receive fair compensation for their labor.

Promoting ‘Shree Anna’

As part of its efforts to promote the production of millets, or ‘Shree Anna’, the government will offer a subsidy of Rs 10 per kilogram under the Rani Durgavati Shree Anna Protsahan Yojana. This initiative aims to encourage farmers to cultivate this nutritious grain, which plays a vital role in the state’s agricultural economy and the diets of its residents.

Revamping Infrastructure

The cabinet has committed to extensive infrastructure development, with ambitious plans to expand the irrigation area to 65 lakh hectares. Backed by approved projects worth Rs 32,000 crore, this expansion will significantly enhance the state’s agricultural productivity. Moreover, the government has pledged to construct roads valued at Rs 4,500 crore, thereby improving the state’s road network, which currently extends to 5.1 lakh kilometers.

In a final move to stimulate the automotive market, the cabinet announced a 50 percent concession on sales tax for automobiles sold at the Gwalior Mela. This measure is expected to boost automobile sales and contribute to the state’s economic growth.