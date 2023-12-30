en English
Business

State Bank of India Shares Show Bullish Trend, Brokerages Optimistic

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:57 pm EST
As the curtains fall on 2023, India’s largest public sector bank, the State Bank of India (SBI), reflects a modestly positive performance with a 5% increase over the year, and a notable 4.56% uptick in its stock value. However, recent trends indicate a bullish shift, as SBI shares have surged by almost 14% in just a month.

Brokerages Express Optimism

Several brokerage firms, including Axis Securities, SMC Global, and Motilal Oswal Securities, have expressed a positive outlook on SBI shares, featuring them among their top stock picks for the upcoming year. Axis Securities has set an ambitious target price of ₹800 per share, hinting at a potential 25% upside. This bullish projection is based on the bank’s expected return on assets and equity, stable credit costs, and steady cost ratios. The bank’s improvement in asset quality and a strong liability franchise are seen as major contributing factors to its favorable position, expected to benefit significantly from India’s economic recovery.

Target Prices and Future Plans

SMC Global has set a near-term target price of ₹791 within a span of 8-10 months, while Motilal Oswal predicts a more conservative target of ₹700. SBI’s strategic plan involves doubling its home loan portfolio over the next five years, implying a focused enhancement of its underwriting capabilities to achieve this goal. The stock closed at ₹641.70 on December 29, marking a promising end to the year.

Investment Decisions

While the optimistic views from brokerages paint a rosy picture for SBI shares, investors are advised to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions. The market is inherently unpredictable, and even the most informed predictions can be subject to variables beyond control. Therefore, it’s crucial to make investment decisions cautiously, considering personal financial goals and risk tolerance.

Business India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

