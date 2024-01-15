Starlink’s Entry Into India’s Space Economy Delayed Over Ownership Disclosure Concerns

The Indian government is caught in a conundrum as it seeks clarity from the Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT) over the ownership disclosure requirements for foreign investments. This has led to potential delays in approvals for Elon Musk’s Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX, to offer satellite communication services in India.

Ownership Disclosure: A Bone of Contention

At the heart of the concern is a 2020 amendment by DPIIT. The amendment requires government approval for investments from countries that share a land border with India. It also demands comprehensive shareholding information to identify any investors from these countries. Starlink, however, has declined to provide detailed shareholding information for its parent company, SpaceX, citing U.S. privacy laws that restrict disclosure for unlisted entities.

The Indian Space Economy: A Lucrative Market

The Indian space economy is projected to grow significantly, potentially reaching $44 billion by 2033. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is currently in a dialogue, debating whether to accept Starlink’s declaration that it has no investors from border-sharing countries or to insist on full disclosure before issuing a Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite Services (GMPCS) license.

Other Players in the Field

Interestingly, other companies like Bharti Enterprises-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Reliance Jio’s satcom venture have already received this license, while Jeff Bezos’s Amazon has applied for the same for its Project Kuiper. This throws up an intriguing challenge as the Indian government seeks to balance between adhering to its policies and not stifling the growth of the burgeoning space economy.

While Starlink’s security check concerning data storage and transfer has been approved by the Indian government, there is a precedent of a company falsely declaring that it had no investors from border-sharing countries. This has led to enhanced caution from the government. Consequently, Starlink had to refund pre-booking money in 2022 after being instructed by DoT to obtain regulatory approvals first.