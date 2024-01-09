en English
Business

Starbucks’ Global CEO Unveils Ambitious Expansion Plan in Exclusive Interview

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:58 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 12:58 pm EST
With a steaming mug of ambition and a strategic plan dubbed the ‘Triple Shot Reinvention’, Starbucks Global CEO, Laxman Narasimhan, unveiled the company’s ambitious expansion blueprint. In a candid interview, the detailed the company’s goal to open 55,000 Starbucks stores globally by 2030, a significant number of which will be outside the United States, including a notable expansion in India.

Triple Shot Reinvention: Starbucks’ New Growth Strategy

Narasimhan pointed to three primary components driving this growth plan. First, elevating the Starbucks brand to maintain its status as a global leader in coffee. Second, he highlighted the need to expand the digital aspects of the business, which has become increasingly crucial in today’s technology-driven market. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, the strategy aims to achieve a truly global presence, spreading the distinctive Starbucks experience far and wide.

A Personal Connection to the Brand

In an intimate revelation, Narasimhan, who hails from Pune, India, shared his personal journey with the brand. He reflected on his training as a barista and his connection to the local Starbucks store near where he grew up. The Global CEO expressed his deep respect for former CEO Howard Schultz’s legacy, while also emphasizing the unique contributions he brings to the brand. These include a focus on human connection, a value integral to Starbucks, and innovation, a key driver of its continued success.

Driving Growth and Honoring Legacy

Starbucks, under Narasimhan’s leadership, aims to reach a near-term goal of 7% new store growth next year. An impressive 75% of this expansion will be outside the U.S., with a particular focus on India. The company has ambitious plans to open 1,000 stores in India by 2028, effectively doubling its workforce to 8,600. The ‘Triple Shot Reinvention’ plan also envisages expanding to new cities and experimenting with new store formats. This strategy expects to generate $3 billion in savings over the next three years and promises to double the income for hourly employees by the end of fiscal 2025.

Last but not least, Starbucks aims to double its 75 million global rewards members within five years—a lofty goal that, if achieved, will mark another milestone in the company’s journey. With record-breaking sales and revenue growth already under its belt, Starbucks looks set to continue its global dominance in the coffee industry, all while serving up a delightful blend of human connection and innovation.

Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

