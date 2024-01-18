en English
Star Housing Finance Limited Soars High with Impressive Growth in 2023

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:53 am EST
Star Housing Finance Limited (Star HFL), a rural-centric home finance company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE: 539017), has concluded 2023 with an impressive growth report. The company’s Assets Under Management (AUM) saw a year-over-year surge of 96.54% to Rs 368.67 crores, while disbursements grew by 33.80% to Rs 166.89 crores, aiding over 4500 Indian families in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Lower Income Group (LIG) with housing finance.

Financial Growth and Asset Quality

Star HFL has managed to maintain its asset quality amidst expansion, with a Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) rate of 1.64% and Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) rate of 1.24%. The company reported a robust income growth with interest income and total income soaring by 81.87% and 70.87% year-over-year, respectively. Profit After Tax also saw an increase by 40.82%, reflecting the company’s profitable operations and efficient financial management.

Expansion and Governance

Star HFL expanded its network and now operates 26 physical offices and 8 digital Points of Presence (PoPs) across multiple regions, including a new presence in Ghaziabad, NCR. The company has added C Ilango, a seasoned professional in the mortgage space, as an Independent Director on the board, further strengthening its corporate governance.

Funding and Employee Ownership

Securing additional term loan sanctions worth Rs 203.42 crores and issuing warrants worth Rs 60 crores, Star HFL has bolstered its financial position. The company has approved an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP II) to promote employee ownership, fostering a sense of belonging and motivation among the workforce. CEO Kalpesh Dave and MD Ashish Jain have expressed their confidence in the company’s growth trajectory and commitment to providing access to home finance for new to credit home buyers.

Star HFL, operational since 2009, is a registered Primary Lending Institution under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and has its Registered & Corporate Office in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The company’s impressive performance in 2023 reflects its ongoing commitment to financial inclusion and affordable housing in India.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

