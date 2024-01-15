Staqu Technologies Boosts Security Measures for Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration with AI-Powered Surveillance

AI startup, Staqu Technologies, has announced it will deploy its AI-powered audio and video analytics, along with AI-integrated cameras, as part of the security measures for the upcoming inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, India. This advanced surveillance system aims to enhance safety by monitoring threats and suspicious activities, and providing real-time alerts to authorities.

Utilizing JARVIS for Advanced Surveillance

The company will be using its JARVIS analytics platform for this high-profile event. JARVIS is capable of detecting suspicious activities using technologies such as facial recognition and number plate recognition. It is linked directly to a database containing records of 800,000 criminals, thus enabling the identification and tracking of potential suspects with a high accuracy rate of up to 99.7%.

Attribute-Based Searches in Crowds

One of the unique features of the JARVIS platform is its ability to conduct attribute-based searches in crowds. This means that individuals can be identified based on clothing, accessories, or the presence of accompanying children. This feature is especially useful in large gatherings, where identifying a single person based on physical characteristics can be challenging.

Collaboration with State Police Departments

Staqu has a strong track record of collaboration with nine state police departments in India, providing AI-powered insights for various events. These insights include the analysis of event security, including breach detection, violence monitoring, and crowd management. The deployment of Staqu’s AI-enabled security technology for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration highlights the historic and cultural significance of the event. The ultimate goal is to ensure a secure environment for the ceremony, scheduled for January 22.