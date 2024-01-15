en English
Education

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Releases CHSL Tier II 2023 Exam Answer Key, Allows Objections

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:25 am EST
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Releases CHSL Tier II 2023 Exam Answer Key, Allows Objections

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier II examination of 2023. Candidates now have the opportunity to raise objections against the answer key should they find any discrepancies. The deadline for this submission process is set for 4 pm on January 15, 2024. Any objections submitted after this deadline will not be considered.

Answer Key Objection Process

To raise an objection, candidates need to visit the direct link provided by the SSC, follow the specified steps, and download a confirmation page for their records. It’s recommended that they keep a hard copy of this confirmation page for future reference. The fee for raising an objection is Rs 100 per question.

Upcoming Deadlines and Expectations

The SSC has also urged candidates to submit their option-cum-preference before the announcement of the CHSL Tier II results. The Commission has announced nearly 1,600 vacancies for the SSC CHSL 2023 and the final result will be based on these preferences. If candidates fail to submit their post preferences within the stipulated time, they will not be considered for any of the available posts in the final result.

Response and Review Process

The SSC has provided the candidate’s response sheet alongside the answer key for reference. An expert panel will review all objections and the final answer key will be released following this review. Candidates can calculate their scores using the response sheet provided. Objections received after the 4 pm deadline on January 15 will not be entertained.

Education India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

