St Xavier's College Hosts 'Vividha' Exhibition, Celebrating India's Cultural Heritage

St Xavier's College in Mumbai is all set to host its annual archaeological exhibition, 'Vividha,' on January 31. This year, the exhibition is themed 'Kaushalya' (Skill) and is organized by the Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology (AIHCA). The event's primary aim is to educate students and the public about the richness of India's historical and cultural heritage.

Exhibit Highlights

The exhibition will display an array of prehistoric and historic artefacts that include jewellery, tools, and ancient coins crafted from gold, silver, and copper. Visitors will also have a chance to explore palaeontological fossils. The diversity of exhibits underscores the wide variety of skills that our ancestors possessed, from crafting intricate jewellery to producing functional tools.

Preserving Ancient Skills

Dr Anita Rane-Kothare, head of the AIHCA department, stressed the importance of preserving ancient skills and knowledge systems. These are at risk of being forgotten as younger generations are increasingly drawn to modern careers. The exhibition is a testament to the college's commitment to fostering cultural awareness and historical learning among students.

Experience and Contribution

Besides the display of artefacts, the exhibition will also feature stalls by heritage artisans promoting regional cuisine, offering a unique culinary experience. This marks the 25th year of AIHCA's thematic exhibitions, which have previously covered a multitude of topics related to ancient Indian history and culture. The continued support and contributions from heritage artisans and the student community have been instrumental in the success of these exhibitions.