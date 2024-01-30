ST Hasan Challenges CAA and UCC, Asserts Quran Over Uniform Civil Code

Samajwadi Party leader Syed Tufail Hasan, also known as ST Hasan, has voiced strong opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). He made it clear that the implementation of these measures is unacceptable and will be met with resistance. Hasan further emphasized the preference of Muslims for the Quran over the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) if the laws of the latter contradict Islamic teachings.

CAA Implementation: A Stance of Resistance

Hasan's comments came in response to Union Minister and BJP leader Shantanu Thakur's announcement that the CAA would be implemented across India within the next seven days. The CAA, passed in December 2019, is intended to grant citizenship to persecuted religious minorities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. However, it has attracted criticism from some quarters as a measure that could potentially be used to disenfranchise Indian Muslims, a claim that the government strongly denies.

The Reverberations of Past Protests

Protests against the CAA in early 2020 escalated into communal riots in Delhi, leaving an indelible mark on the nation's consciousness. Concerns linking the NRC to the CAA have raised fears about the potential treatment of Indian Muslims as foreigners. Despite these fears, the Indian government has yet to introduce a draft for the NRC.

States' Stance Against CAA

Four Indian states, namely Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, and West Bengal, have passed resolutions against the CAA. However, changes in political power may influence these positions. The recent rise of the BJP to power in Rajasthan serves as a case in point.

In conclusion, Hasan's challenge to the CAA and UCC underscores the contentious nature of these measures. As the proposed implementation of the CAA looms, the nation watches with bated breath to see how this political tussle will unfold.