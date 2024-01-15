SSC CHSL Tier-2 Exam 2023: Answer Key Objection Window Closing Soon

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revealed that the objection window for the SSC CHSL Tier-2 Exam 2023 answer key is swiftly coming to a close. Aspiring candidates who appeared for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-2 Exam and wish to challenge the preliminary answer key are being urged to act promptly before the deadline.

Objection Window Closure

Applicants are required to submit their objections via the SSC’s official website, ssc.nic.in, with each query costing Rs 100. Candidates can access both the response sheets and answer keys on the Commission’s website, allowing them to review and approximate their provisional scores. The marking scheme outlined by the SSC awards three marks for each correct answer while deducting one mark for every incorrect response.

Process for Objections

To challenge the tentative answer key, candidates must navigate to the official SSC website and find the relevant link for answer key objections. After logging in using their roll number and password, they can submit their grievances and download the necessary forms for their records. Objections submitted after the 4 pm cutoff, however, will not be entertained.

Next Steps for Candidates

Alongside raising objections, candidates must also submit their option-cum-preference forms before the announcement of the SSC CHSL Tier-2 results. An expert panel will review all objections before releasing the final answer key. The SSC will then provide a window for candidates to submit their preferences within a designated period. It is crucial to note that once submitted, these preferences will be treated as final and cannot be altered.