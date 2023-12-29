en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

SSC Announces 2024 Exam Calendar: A Structured Roadmap for Aspirants

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:08 pm EST
SSC Announces 2024 Exam Calendar: A Structured Roadmap for Aspirants

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has unveiled its comprehensive exam calendar for the year 2024, providing a structured roadmap for various examinations scheduled to be conducted in May and June. This critical announcement, available on the official SSC website, ssc.nic.in, offers detailed insights for aspiring candidates targeting government jobs in diverse departments and forces.

An Array of Examinations

The examination roster includes the Selection Post Examination, Phase-XII, Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, JSA/LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, SSA/UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, and Junior Engineer Examination catering to multiple engineering disciplines.

A Guide to Preparation

The announcement sets the stage for candidates to strategize and plan their preparation for these competitive exams. Along with providing specific dates, the SSC also discloses the Application Start Date, Application Last Date, and tentative exam dates, enabling prospective exam-takers to align their preparation schedules according to these crucial milestones.

Detailed Eligibility Criteria and Process

The eligibility criteria encompass different educational backgrounds—Matriculation, Class 12, and higher education—and age criteria ranging from 18 to 30 years, with specific relaxations for certain categories. The recruitment process will be conducted via a Computer-based Examination featuring Objective multiple-choice questions, adding a layer of precision and fairness to the selection procedure. The examination will comprise four subjects: English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, General Intelligence, and General Awareness.

With this announcement, the SSC has once again reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining transparency and providing ample opportunities for candidates to prepare and succeed in these examinations.

0
Education India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Never Too Late: A Father's Triumph in Education

By Waqas Arain

Anwar Ibrahim Advocates for Values, Ethics, and Constructive Discourse in Governance

By BNN Correspondents

Bermuda to Reevaluate School Closure Criteria Amid Education Reform

By BNN Correspondents

VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp: An Alliance for Environmental Sustainability

By Salman Khan

National Rehabilitation Centre to Redefine UK Healthcare Landscape ...
@Education · 2 hours
National Rehabilitation Centre to Redefine UK Healthcare Landscape ...
heart comment 0
Kenyan Students’ Future Uncertain as High School Fees Become a Barrier

By Israel Ojoko

Kenyan Students' Future Uncertain as High School Fees Become a Barrier
Uganda’s President Museveni Unveils 18 Skilling Hubs to Boost Vocational Training

By Israel Ojoko

Uganda's President Museveni Unveils 18 Skilling Hubs to Boost Vocational Training
Vaping Epidemic Among Youth Threatens New Zealand’s Smoke-Free Goals

By Mazhar Abbas

Vaping Epidemic Among Youth Threatens New Zealand's Smoke-Free Goals
Redefining Medical Education: The Power of Exercise Prescription

By Geeta Pillai

Redefining Medical Education: The Power of Exercise Prescription
Latest Headlines
World News
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
11 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
33 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
38 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
43 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
44 mins
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
46 mins
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
48 mins
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
56 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
56 mins
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
38 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
56 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
58 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
3 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
3 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app