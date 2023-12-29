SSC Announces 2024 Exam Calendar: A Structured Roadmap for Aspirants

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has unveiled its comprehensive exam calendar for the year 2024, providing a structured roadmap for various examinations scheduled to be conducted in May and June. This critical announcement, available on the official SSC website, ssc.nic.in, offers detailed insights for aspiring candidates targeting government jobs in diverse departments and forces.

An Array of Examinations

The examination roster includes the Selection Post Examination, Phase-XII, Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, JSA/LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, SSA/UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, and Junior Engineer Examination catering to multiple engineering disciplines.

A Guide to Preparation

The announcement sets the stage for candidates to strategize and plan their preparation for these competitive exams. Along with providing specific dates, the SSC also discloses the Application Start Date, Application Last Date, and tentative exam dates, enabling prospective exam-takers to align their preparation schedules according to these crucial milestones.

Detailed Eligibility Criteria and Process

The eligibility criteria encompass different educational backgrounds—Matriculation, Class 12, and higher education—and age criteria ranging from 18 to 30 years, with specific relaxations for certain categories. The recruitment process will be conducted via a Computer-based Examination featuring Objective multiple-choice questions, adding a layer of precision and fairness to the selection procedure. The examination will comprise four subjects: English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, General Intelligence, and General Awareness.

With this announcement, the SSC has once again reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining transparency and providing ample opportunities for candidates to prepare and succeed in these examinations.