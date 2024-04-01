SS Rajamouli & Wife Rama Dance to AR Rahman's Tune at Sangeet, Video Goes Viral

At a high-profile sangeet ceremony, renowned film director SS Rajamouli and his wife Rama Rajamouli were captured dancing joyously to a composition by the music maestro AR Rahman, sending social media into a frenzy. The enchanting moment took place at the sangeet of Mythri Movie Makers CEO Cherry's daughter, where the couple's dance to 'Andamaina Premarani' from the 1994 hit 'Premikudu' became an instant hit online. Fans and followers were delighted to witness this rare glimpse of the filmmaker's lighter side, with many calling the couple's performance 'pure goals.'

Unseen Side of Rajamouli

Known for his cinematic masterpieces, SS Rajamouli stepping onto the dance floor with his wife to the tunes of AR Rahman showcases a personal, unseen version of the director. The video, shared widely across fan pages on X, highlights the couple's shared joy and chemistry, further endearing them to their vast fanbase. This spontaneous dance performance by one of the film industry's most revered figures underscores the universal language of music and dance, connecting hearts beyond the silver screen.

Global Adventures and New Ventures

Aside from lighting up the dance floor, Rajamouli has been making headlines with his recent visit to Japan for the special screening of his blockbuster film, RRR. The director's engagement with international audiences, including a memorable experience with the Takarazuka Revue's stage adaptation of RRR, underscores his global appeal and the universal resonance of his storytelling. Furthermore, his announcement regarding the commencement of a new project featuring Telugu cinema's heartthrob, Mahesh Babu, has sparked considerable excitement, promising another cinematic marvel in the making.

Connecting Cultures

Rajamouli's ability to weave engaging narratives that transcend cultural and geographical boundaries is further exemplified not just in his professional work but