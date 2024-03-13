SS Rajamouli 'Jealous' of Malayalam Cinema's Success with 'Premalu', Lauds Actors

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently expressed his admiration and slight envy towards the Malayalam film industry, particularly highlighting the success of the latest romantic comedy, 'Premalu'. At an event in Hyderabad celebrating the movie's success, Rajamouli shared his unexpected enjoyment of the film, despite not usually favoring the romantic comedy genre. He attributed his positive experience to the compelling performances and the communal laughter in theaters, which enhanced the viewing experience. Further, he compared newcomer Mamitha Baiju's potential to esteemed actors like Sai Pallavi and Geethanjali, indicating his high regard for her talent.

Surprising Admiration

SS Rajamouli, known for his epic films, took the opportunity to express his 'jealousy and pain' over the quality of actors emerging from the Malayalam film industry. His candid admission at the event underscores the deep respect he holds for the talent pool within the industry, which has consistently produced critically acclaimed films and performances. 'Premalu', which recently hit theaters and is still showing, has received widespread acclaim for its humor, storytelling, and acting, with Rajamouli's son, SS Karthikeya, playing a pivotal role in bringing the Telugu dubbed version to audiences.

Industry-wide Acclaim

Not just Rajamouli, but Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu also praised 'Premalu', sharing his enjoyable viewing experience on social media. Babu highlighted the 'top class acting by all the youngsters' and congratulated the entire team for their success. The film, a collaboration between prominent figures like Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran, has managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office, positioning itself as a significant achievement in Malayalam cinema and gaining attention from various quarters of the Indian film industry.

Box Office Triumph

'Premalu's box office journey reflects a growing trend of regional films breaking barriers and appealing to wider audiences across India. Its success not only in Kerala but also in the Telugu-speaking regions speaks volumes about the universal appeal of well-crafted stories and performances. With the film expected to become one of the top grossing Malayalam films, the industry's ability to produce quality content that transcends linguistic and cultural boundaries is evident. Rajamouli's acknowledgment of this success and his personal enjoyment of the film may inspire further collaborations and cross-industry support in the future.

As 'Premalu' continues its victorious run in theaters, its impact resonates beyond box office numbers, fostering a sense of camaraderie and mutual respect among filmmakers and actors across different industries. Rajamouli's open admiration for the talent within the Malayalam industry highlights the potential for creative exchange and the celebration of cinematic excellence, regardless of language or genre. This moment serves as a reminder of the power of storytelling and the universal language of cinema that brings people together, making the world a smaller, more connected place.