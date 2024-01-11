Srinagar’s Deputy Commissioner Extends SPS Library Hours, Emphasizes Need for More Learning Spaces

In a significant move aimed at promoting a culture of reading and research in Srinagar, Deputy Commissioner Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat conducted a visit to the SPS Central Library. The aim was to assess its operations and the facilities available for students. He was accompanied by a team of officials who examined the library’s sections, including a repository of around 6000 manuscripts, rare books, and miniatures.

Extended Hours for Enhanced Learning

Recognizing the library’s importance for students preparing for competitive exams, Dr Bilal instructed the Department of Libraries & Research to consider keeping the reading areas open 24/7. In the interim, he directed an immediate extension of the reading rooms’ operational hours by 7 hours. This move aims to keep the facilities available for 15 hours daily starting from January 13. This decision is not just about extending hours; it is about facilitating access to library resources and promoting a culture of reading and research in Srinagar.

More Facilities Needed

But Dr Bilal didn’t stop there. He also emphasized the need for more facilities like reading rooms in and around Srinagar City to cater to the large population of youth. He called for repositioning public libraries as productive Career Development Centres, with technological interventions and updated resources for competitive exams.

Commitment to Learning

Dr Bilal reiterated the District Administration’s commitment to creating a learning ecosystem and providing additional reading spaces to help local youth compete in examinations. He expressed satisfaction over the large number of students using the facility and called for the establishment of more such facilities in and around Srinagar. He also emphasized the need for technological interventions and career development centers in public libraries, highlighting the changing dynamics of learning and the need for public libraries to evolve in sync.