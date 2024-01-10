Srinagar Workshop Aims to Foster Innovation in Floriculture

The city of Srinagar recently played host to a five-day workshop focused on skill development and entrepreneurship in the floriculture sector. Organized under the CSIR Floriculture Mission, the workshop was attended by 75 participants from diverse backgrounds. Spearheaded by Dr Zabeer Ahmed and Er Ab Rahim, the workshop offered advanced training in floriculture techniques to participants, which included women from self-help groups and agri-technocrats.

Building Skills for a Blooming Future

The event was more than an opportunity for learning; it was a chance to empower. The workshop covered a broad range of topics, from dry flower technology to floral resin art. Each session was designed to furnish the attendees with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills, enabling them to adapt to market trends in the fast-paced floriculture industry.

From Self-Help Groups to Agri-Technocrats: A Diverse Gathering

The workshop was a melting pot of individuals from various backgrounds. Women from self-help groups across districts of Pulwama, Budgam, and Srinagar, progressive growers, and agri-technocrats all came together with a common purpose: to learn and grow within the realm of floriculture. This diversity brought a rich mix of perspectives to the table, enriching the learning experience for all attendees.

Catalyzing Innovation in Floriculture

The event in Srinagar is expected to have far-reaching implications. By equipping participants with the necessary tools and knowledge, the workshop aims to catalyze innovation in the floriculture industry. This could lead to a positive shift in the sector’s approach and practices, with a stronger focus on skill development and entrepreneurship. The workshop, in essence, addresses both immediate educational needs and the longer-term impact on the floriculture sector, potentially shaping a brighter future for all stakeholders involved.