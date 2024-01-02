en English
en English
India

Srinagar Embraces Future of Transportation with Electric ‘Red Buses’

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:26 pm EST
Srinagar Embraces Future of Transportation with Electric ‘Red Buses’

The city of Srinagar has embraced the future of transportation with the introduction of electric buses, fondly known as ‘Red Buses’. Launched in October of the previous year, these buses have already marked a six-fold increase in occupancy, a testament to their growing popularity among residents. In just over two months, nearly half a million people have utilized this service, collectively covering a staggering distance of approximately 700,000 kilometers.

Adoption and Accessibility

The sweeping success of these eco-friendly vehicles is largely attributed to their convenience and accessibility. Operated on 14 designated routes that span the city and its outskirts, these buses have brought efficient public transportation to the doorstep of thousands of citizens. The CEO of Srinagar Smart City Limited, Athar Amir, considers the impressive adoption rate to be the biggest achievement of the initiative.

Enhancing User Experience

The user experience has been elevated by the integration of technology. A specially designed mobile application provides real-time locations of the buses, allowing passengers to plan their journeys better and estimate arrival times. This feature has significantly reduced waiting times and made commuting more convenient for the residents of Srinagar.

Expansion and Environmental Impact

The fleet of new Tata-made buses was launched by LG Manoj Sinha, who underscored the administration’s commitment to efficient, eco-friendly transportation. Currently, Srinagar boasts 75 e-buses, which have not only improved the daily travel experience for citizens but have also contributed to the city’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions. The buses have been particularly praised for enhancing the travel experience for women passengers, adding another feather in the cap of this forward-thinking initiative.

India Transportation
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

