Srinagar Court Convicts Man in 2022 Acid Attack Case, Co-accused Found Guilty of Violating Acid Sale Norms

In a significant judgement on Monday, Srinagar's Principal District Sessions Court delivered a verdict in the 2022 acid attack case that occurred in the Hawal area, marking a pivotal moment in the fight against such heinous crimes. Justice Jawad Ahmad, presiding over the case, convicted Sajid Altaf Rather for the attack on a 24-year-old girl, while acquitting co-accused Muhammad Saleem of the main charges but finding him guilty of selling acid illegally.

Advertisment

Details of the Conviction and Acquittal

The court's decision came after thorough deliberations between the prosecution and defense counsel, establishing Sajid Altaf Rather's guilt in throwing acid on the victim. On the other hand, Muhammad Saleem, though acquitted of charges under section 326 IPC and 120-B IPC, was found negligent for selling acid against established norms. The court has scheduled the announcement of the quantum of punishment for Wednesday, highlighting the judiciary's intent to address and penalize such brutal acts with the seriousness they warrant.

Response and Representation

Advertisment

Amicus Curie Advocate Mir Naveed Gul, representing the victim, expressed satisfaction over the verdict, emphasizing the judicial system's role in reaffirming the principle that crime does not pay. The prosecution, bolstered by the court's findings, is poised to argue for maximum punishment for the convict, reflecting a strong stance against acid attacks and the broader issue of violence against women. This case, highlighted by the involvement of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) due to its heinous nature, underscores the legal system's commitment to rigorous examination and prosecution of such offenses.

Background and Investigation

The initial investigation into the 2022 attack revealed that Sajid Altaf Rather harbored an interest in the victim, who had rejected his engagement proposal. This rejection led Rather to stalk her and ultimately commit the offense with co-accused Momin Nazir Sheikh, showcasing the dangerous extents to which individuals might go when their advances are rebuffed. The formation of an SIT by SSP Srinagar, including members from various police stations, reflects the seriousness with which the authorities treated the investigation, leading to a thorough and conclusive examination of the facts.

As the Srinagar court awaits the sentencing phase of this case, the broader implications of this verdict resonate beyond the confines of the courtroom. This judgement not only serves as a deterrent against potential perpetrators but also as a beacon of hope for victims of acid attacks and similar crimes, reaffirming their faith in the judicial system's ability to deliver justice. The case's resolution might also prompt a reevaluation of regulations surrounding the sale and distribution of corrosive substances, potentially paving the way for a safer and more just society.