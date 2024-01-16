Srinagar: A Model of Urban Transformation Through Smart City Project

In a significant announcement, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha proclaimed that Srinagar has become a beacon of urban transformation in India, thanks to the successful deployment of the smart city project. Sinha made this statement during the inauguration of the newly refurbished Habbakadal bridge in Shehr-e-Khas, a historic area in Srinagar.

The Srinagar Smart City Project

The Smart City Project has been a major development initiative for Srinagar, with the Jhelum River Front Phase Two being a key component. The project, estimated to cost Rs 17.85 Cr, includes the construction of 24 ghats along the riverfront. The primary aim of the project is to elevate the living standards of the residents, particularly in Shehr-e-Khas, by providing enhanced civic amenities and infrastructure.

Recognition and Gratitude

Sinha underscored the perseverance and dedication of the officers involved in the successful execution of the project and expressed his gratitude towards the local community for their unwavering support. He also acknowledged the national attention that Srinagar has garnered, evidenced by a video from the city that outperformed content from other popular Indian destinations like Goa in terms of viral reach.

Renovation and Future Plans

The Srinagar Smart City Limited has undertaken extensive renovation work on the Old Habba Kadal bridge, incorporating structural retrofitting, heritage-style elements, and community spaces, thereby marrying tradition with modernity. Furthermore, Sinha laid the foundation for the second phase of the Jhelum Riverfront project, which envisages embankment stabilization, improved access, and enhanced riverfront aesthetics.

The event drew the presence of key officials from the Housing & Urban Development Department, local administration, and the Srinagar Smart City Limited, signifying the collective efforts and commitment towards making Srinagar a model smart city.