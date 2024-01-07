Srimandir Heritage Corridor Project Nearing Completion Amidst Challenges

In the city of Puri, the Srimandir Heritage Corridor Project (SHCP), also known as the Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa, is in its final stages of completion. This ambitious project, a brainchild of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, is set to provide a seamless darshan of the Holy Trinity at the historic 12th-century shrine.

Aligning with Supreme Court Directives

The initiative aligns perfectly with the directives of the Supreme Court of India regarding the safety and traditions of the Srimandir. The project was initiated with a blueprint unveiled by Patnaik on August 16, 2019, and has since been met with immense support from the local community, who have sacrificed personal and commercial interests for the greater good.

Rehabilitation and Compensation

As part of the project, a total of 663 individuals were relocated, with the government compensating a sum of Rs 403 crore for the acquired properties. The government ensured that religious institutions were not disturbed but compensated for any commercial properties they owned. Displaced residents were provided with alternative housing while traders received financial support until their businesses were restored to normal. Additionally, the government covered the income tax on the business proceeds and established a 24-hour helpdesk to address any issues faced by the displaced individuals.

Project Completion Amidst Challenges

The foundation stone for the project was laid by Chief Minister Patnaik on November 24, 2021. The progress of the project has been significant despite numerous challenges, owing to the commendable contributions from the people of Puri, leading to a swift land acquisition process. Those attempting to obstruct the project with frivolous petitions and distorted statements were reprimanded and penalized by the Supreme Court. The project is now set to open on January 17, amidst much anticipation from the Odia community, marking the culmination of persistent efforts.

The SHCP showcases the Kalingan style of temple architecture and features facilities and structures made from khandolite stone, exclusively found in Odisha. The project also highlights the work of 60 sculptors from the BK College of Arts and Crafts, who have used their skills to represent Odisha’s art, culture, and devotion to the Lord.

