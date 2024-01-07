en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Srimandir Heritage Corridor Project Nearing Completion Amidst Challenges

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:15 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:53 am EST
Srimandir Heritage Corridor Project Nearing Completion Amidst Challenges

In the city of Puri, the Srimandir Heritage Corridor Project (SHCP), also known as the Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa, is in its final stages of completion. This ambitious project, a brainchild of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, is set to provide a seamless darshan of the Holy Trinity at the historic 12th-century shrine.

Aligning with Supreme Court Directives

The initiative aligns perfectly with the directives of the Supreme Court of India regarding the safety and traditions of the Srimandir. The project was initiated with a blueprint unveiled by Patnaik on August 16, 2019, and has since been met with immense support from the local community, who have sacrificed personal and commercial interests for the greater good.

(Read Also: India’s Space Endeavor: Aditya-L1 Solar Mission and the MV Lila Norfolk Incident)

Rehabilitation and Compensation

As part of the project, a total of 663 individuals were relocated, with the government compensating a sum of Rs 403 crore for the acquired properties. The government ensured that religious institutions were not disturbed but compensated for any commercial properties they owned. Displaced residents were provided with alternative housing while traders received financial support until their businesses were restored to normal. Additionally, the government covered the income tax on the business proceeds and established a 24-hour helpdesk to address any issues faced by the displaced individuals.

(Read Also: BJP Ramps Up Campaign Efforts Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections)

Project Completion Amidst Challenges

The foundation stone for the project was laid by Chief Minister Patnaik on November 24, 2021. The progress of the project has been significant despite numerous challenges, owing to the commendable contributions from the people of Puri, leading to a swift land acquisition process. Those attempting to obstruct the project with frivolous petitions and distorted statements were reprimanded and penalized by the Supreme Court. The project is now set to open on January 17, amidst much anticipation from the Odia community, marking the culmination of persistent efforts.

The SHCP showcases the Kalingan style of temple architecture and features facilities and structures made from khandolite stone, exclusively found in Odisha. The project also highlights the work of 60 sculptors from the BK College of Arts and Crafts, who have used their skills to represent Odisha’s art, culture, and devotion to the Lord.

Read More

0
India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
1 min ago
Indusfood 2024: A Global Stage for India's Food and Beverage Sector
As dawn breaks on Monday over Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the curtains will rise on the seventh edition of Indusfood 2024. This exclusive export-focused food and beverages trade fair, the only one of its kind in India, expects a staggering turnout of over 1,200 exhibitors and more than 7,500 global buyers. The three-day event, inaugurated
Indusfood 2024: A Global Stage for India's Food and Beverage Sector
Thane District Rocked by Two Separate Violent Incidents: Teacher Assaulted and Anti-Encroachment Drive Turns Violent
5 mins ago
Thane District Rocked by Two Separate Violent Incidents: Teacher Assaulted and Anti-Encroachment Drive Turns Violent
Karnataka to Launch 'Kalaloka' Stores at Kempe Gowda Airport Showcasing State's Identity
5 mins ago
Karnataka to Launch 'Kalaloka' Stores at Kempe Gowda Airport Showcasing State's Identity
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Recounts On-Set Boat Mishap from Upcoming Telugu Film 'Saindhav'
1 min ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Recounts On-Set Boat Mishap from Upcoming Telugu Film 'Saindhav'
India's Political Climate Heats Up as Loksabha 2024 Elections Approach Amidst Boeing 737 Safety Measures
2 mins ago
India's Political Climate Heats Up as Loksabha 2024 Elections Approach Amidst Boeing 737 Safety Measures
Wildlife Intrusion Shakes Kolagappara Restaurant, Raises Concerns
3 mins ago
Wildlife Intrusion Shakes Kolagappara Restaurant, Raises Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Top Low-Calorie Foods for Healthier Lifestyle by Nutritionist Disha Sethi
31 seconds
Top Low-Calorie Foods for Healthier Lifestyle by Nutritionist Disha Sethi
California Triumphs over UCLA in College Basketball Clash
1 min
California Triumphs over UCLA in College Basketball Clash
India's Political Climate Heats Up as Loksabha 2024 Elections Approach Amidst Boeing 737 Safety Measures
2 mins
India's Political Climate Heats Up as Loksabha 2024 Elections Approach Amidst Boeing 737 Safety Measures
Cathal McParland Triumphs in Ultra Marathon; Fitness High on Ireland's New Year's Resolutions
2 mins
Cathal McParland Triumphs in Ultra Marathon; Fitness High on Ireland's New Year's Resolutions
Crucial MAAC Basketball Showdown: Rider Broncs vs Canisius Golden Griffins
3 mins
Crucial MAAC Basketball Showdown: Rider Broncs vs Canisius Golden Griffins
Fairfield Stags vs Marist Red Foxes: An Anticipated MAAC Basketball Showdown
3 mins
Fairfield Stags vs Marist Red Foxes: An Anticipated MAAC Basketball Showdown
Saturday's Sports Roundup: Scores and Outcomes Across Multiple Leagues
4 mins
Saturday's Sports Roundup: Scores and Outcomes Across Multiple Leagues
Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
4 mins
Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
Starbucks Cafes in Cambridgeshire Excel in Hygiene Ratings
6 mins
Starbucks Cafes in Cambridgeshire Excel in Hygiene Ratings
Understanding the UN's Classification: Developed vs Developing Countries
8 mins
Understanding the UN's Classification: Developed vs Developing Countries
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
58 mins
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
3 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
3 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
5 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
5 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
5 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
6 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app