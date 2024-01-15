SriLankan Airlines Targets India as Key Market for Tourism Growth

In a strategic move to bolster the tourism industry, Richard Nuttall, CEO of SriLankan Airlines, has recognized India as a prime market for Sri Lanka’s travel sector. Despite India being the largest source of tourists for Sri Lanka, Nuttall observes that the numbers are still relatively modest, particularly in comparison to arrivals from the UK, a nation considerably further away.

India’s Potential in Sri Lankan Tourism

Nuttall underlines India’s immense population, burgeoning economy, and the fact that India has fewer commercial aircraft per million people compared to other nations as reasons for the potential surge in Indian tourists. Geographical proximity and cultural affinities further position Sri Lanka as an ideal link for Indian cities lacking direct long-haul connections to locations such as Australia.

SriLankan Airlines’ Expansion Plans

Already operating flights to nine Indian cities, SriLankan Airlines plans to expand its reach, with Ahmedabad being a probable next destination. The airline’s ambition is to escalate its flights to India, depending on aircraft availability and potential privatization. The aim is to reach 200 flights per week within the span of five years.

Fleet Expansion and Privatization

SriLankan Airlines has recently added a leased Airbus A320 to its fleet, bringing the total to 22, with plans for three more aircraft by January 2024. These new aircraft will be utilized for short and medium haul routes covering the Indian subcontinent, the Far East, and the Middle East, thereby increasing seat capacity. Simultaneously, the government is proceeding to sell majority stakes in the firm, extending the deadline for submission of expressions of interest to January 9, 2024.