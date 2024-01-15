en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

SriLankan Airlines Targets India as Key Market for Tourism Growth

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:11 pm EST
SriLankan Airlines Targets India as Key Market for Tourism Growth

In a strategic move to bolster the tourism industry, Richard Nuttall, CEO of SriLankan Airlines, has recognized India as a prime market for Sri Lanka’s travel sector. Despite India being the largest source of tourists for Sri Lanka, Nuttall observes that the numbers are still relatively modest, particularly in comparison to arrivals from the UK, a nation considerably further away.

India’s Potential in Sri Lankan Tourism

Nuttall underlines India’s immense population, burgeoning economy, and the fact that India has fewer commercial aircraft per million people compared to other nations as reasons for the potential surge in Indian tourists. Geographical proximity and cultural affinities further position Sri Lanka as an ideal link for Indian cities lacking direct long-haul connections to locations such as Australia.

SriLankan Airlines’ Expansion Plans

Already operating flights to nine Indian cities, SriLankan Airlines plans to expand its reach, with Ahmedabad being a probable next destination. The airline’s ambition is to escalate its flights to India, depending on aircraft availability and potential privatization. The aim is to reach 200 flights per week within the span of five years.

Fleet Expansion and Privatization

SriLankan Airlines has recently added a leased Airbus A320 to its fleet, bringing the total to 22, with plans for three more aircraft by January 2024. These new aircraft will be utilized for short and medium haul routes covering the Indian subcontinent, the Far East, and the Middle East, thereby increasing seat capacity. Simultaneously, the government is proceeding to sell majority stakes in the firm, extending the deadline for submission of expressions of interest to January 9, 2024.

0
India Transportation Travel & Tourism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
1 min ago
Jatinder Singh: The First Footballer from Kathua District to Reach 2nd Division I-League
Jatinder Singh, a 19-year-old footballer hailing from Barwal village in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, has etched his name in the annals of local history by becoming the first player from the district to be selected for a 2nd Division I-League team. The young prodigy has signed a 17-month contract with Oranje FC, a
Jatinder Singh: The First Footballer from Kathua District to Reach 2nd Division I-League
US Ambassador Sandhu Lauds IIT's Global Influence at PANIIT 2024
16 mins ago
US Ambassador Sandhu Lauds IIT's Global Influence at PANIIT 2024
Strength and Determination Displayed at the 2nd District Level Deadlift Championship in Kathua
17 mins ago
Strength and Determination Displayed at the 2nd District Level Deadlift Championship in Kathua
Real Lona FC Triumphs in LAKSH Season 5 Football Tournament Finale
5 mins ago
Real Lona FC Triumphs in LAKSH Season 5 Football Tournament Finale
Interim Budget 2024: Potential Expansion of HRA Deductions to More Cities
6 mins ago
Interim Budget 2024: Potential Expansion of HRA Deductions to More Cities
Exhibition Football Match in Samba Spurs Sports Spirit Among Girls
6 mins ago
Exhibition Football Match in Samba Spurs Sports Spirit Among Girls
Latest Headlines
World News
Gary Lineker Criticised For Retweet Calling for Israel's Sports Ban
6 seconds
Gary Lineker Criticised For Retweet Calling for Israel's Sports Ban
The Emotional Communication Spectrum: From Trauma Dumping to Emotional Intelligence
16 seconds
The Emotional Communication Spectrum: From Trauma Dumping to Emotional Intelligence
The Wealth Disparity: A Peek into the Saving Strategies of the Rich
17 seconds
The Wealth Disparity: A Peek into the Saving Strategies of the Rich
Political Comedy Group 'The Good Liars' Disrupts GOP Speeches
20 seconds
Political Comedy Group 'The Good Liars' Disrupts GOP Speeches
WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre Calls Out CM Punk Ahead of Royal Rumble
33 seconds
WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre Calls Out CM Punk Ahead of Royal Rumble
Parliament's Serjeant-at-Arms Retires After 40 Years; Deputy to Succeed
34 seconds
Parliament's Serjeant-at-Arms Retires After 40 Years; Deputy to Succeed
Political Figures and Public Condemn Protest at Joly's Home
36 seconds
Political Figures and Public Condemn Protest at Joly's Home
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Deems Certain States 'Uninvestable' Due to 'Bad Policy'
45 seconds
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Deems Certain States 'Uninvestable' Due to 'Bad Policy'
Tottenham's Micky van de Ven Reflects on Draw with Manchester United
49 seconds
Tottenham's Micky van de Ven Reflects on Draw with Manchester United
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app