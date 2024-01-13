Sri Pratap College’s Virtual Symposium Highlights Youth’s Role in Societal Change

In the era of virtual connectivity, the Red Ribbon Club of Sri Pratap College has made a notable contribution in celebrating National Youth Day. Under the umbrella of the Viksit Bharat 2047 initiative, a week-long series of activities culminated in a virtual symposium themed “It’s all in the mind”. This event, presided over by Prof (Dr.) Ghulam Qureshi Jeelani, the college principal, underscored the crucial role of youth in instigating societal change.

Unleashing the Power of Youth

The symposium coincided with the birth anniversary of a revered philosopher and spiritual leader. It aimed at engaging young minds in discussions about their influence in various domains, including education, skill development, entrepreneurship, and India’s international stature. Dr. Mehraj Bashir, from the Department of Zoology, served as the host, steering the discourse towards the youth’s contributions to India’s progress and their significance as national assets.

The Ripple Effect of Individual Initiative

The dialogue at the symposium was infused with perspectives on the power of individual initiative. The young participants shared their views on the theme, suggesting that even minor contributions can trigger significant transformations in society. This belief resonates with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, emphasizing the role of the youth to realize this ambitious dream.

Student Participation and Conclusion

The symposium was a melting pot of ideas and insights, featuring 12 student speakers, each contributing their unique perspectives on the theme. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof. Nuzhat Rehman, the Convenor of the Red Ribbon Club, acknowledging the enthusiastic participation and the inspiring discussions that took place.