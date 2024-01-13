en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Sri Pratap College’s Virtual Symposium Highlights Youth’s Role in Societal Change

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:50 pm EST
Sri Pratap College’s Virtual Symposium Highlights Youth’s Role in Societal Change

In the era of virtual connectivity, the Red Ribbon Club of Sri Pratap College has made a notable contribution in celebrating National Youth Day. Under the umbrella of the Viksit Bharat 2047 initiative, a week-long series of activities culminated in a virtual symposium themed “It’s all in the mind”. This event, presided over by Prof (Dr.) Ghulam Qureshi Jeelani, the college principal, underscored the crucial role of youth in instigating societal change.

Unleashing the Power of Youth

The symposium coincided with the birth anniversary of a revered philosopher and spiritual leader. It aimed at engaging young minds in discussions about their influence in various domains, including education, skill development, entrepreneurship, and India’s international stature. Dr. Mehraj Bashir, from the Department of Zoology, served as the host, steering the discourse towards the youth’s contributions to India’s progress and their significance as national assets.

The Ripple Effect of Individual Initiative

The dialogue at the symposium was infused with perspectives on the power of individual initiative. The young participants shared their views on the theme, suggesting that even minor contributions can trigger significant transformations in society. This belief resonates with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, emphasizing the role of the youth to realize this ambitious dream.

Student Participation and Conclusion

The symposium was a melting pot of ideas and insights, featuring 12 student speakers, each contributing their unique perspectives on the theme. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof. Nuzhat Rehman, the Convenor of the Red Ribbon Club, acknowledging the enthusiastic participation and the inspiring discussions that took place.

0
Education India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
1 min ago
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
In a bid to curb the rising trend of flavored e-cigarette use among minors, the Seymour Community School Corp. board of education has given the green light for a novel approach. A donation from the Jackson County Health Department has enabled the installation of the cutting-edge HALO Smart Sensor 3C devices in middle and high
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
The Silent Crisis: Teacher Spotlights Illiteracy Among US Students
31 mins ago
The Silent Crisis: Teacher Spotlights Illiteracy Among US Students
Ontario Librarians Push for Digital Public Library to Enhance Province-wide Services
31 mins ago
Ontario Librarians Push for Digital Public Library to Enhance Province-wide Services
Unique Teaching Opportunity at Durness Primary School in Scottish Highlands
2 mins ago
Unique Teaching Opportunity at Durness Primary School in Scottish Highlands
Australian Graduates Reconsider the Value of University Education Amidst Rising Costs
17 mins ago
Australian Graduates Reconsider the Value of University Education Amidst Rising Costs
SAT Elimination from College Admissions: Impact on Minority Students
22 mins ago
SAT Elimination from College Admissions: Impact on Minority Students
Latest Headlines
World News
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
1 min
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
1 min
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
2 mins
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
3 mins
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
3 mins
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
Remarkable Comeback Secures Victory for City in National League South Match
3 mins
Remarkable Comeback Secures Victory for City in National League South Match
AC Milan to Face AS Roma in Crucial Serie A Match at San Siro
3 mins
AC Milan to Face AS Roma in Crucial Serie A Match at San Siro
AEW Collision: Tony Khan Announces Thrilling Lineup Featuring Page vs Drake
3 mins
AEW Collision: Tony Khan Announces Thrilling Lineup Featuring Page vs Drake
League Two Showdown: Grimsby Town's Harry Wood Equalizes in Thrilling 5-5 Draw with Notts County
3 mins
League Two Showdown: Grimsby Town's Harry Wood Equalizes in Thrilling 5-5 Draw with Notts County
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
12 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
8 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
9 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app