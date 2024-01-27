Sri Lankan Doubles Team Triumphs at ITF Junior Circuit Under-18 Tennis Tournament

In a riveting display of skill and teamwork, Sri Lanka's Methvan Wijemanne and Vichinthaya Nilaweera clinched the gold medal in the boys' doubles event at the ITF Junior Circuit Under-18 Tennis Tournament. The sports event unfolded on the clay courts of the Sri Lanka Tennis Association (SLTA) in Colombo, where the home ground advantage seemed to play into the duo's hands.

Conquering the Top-Seeded Pair

The Sri Lankan duo faced off against the top-seeded pair, Uri Gilon of Israel and Riku Higashi of Japan in the final match. Wijemanne and Nilaweera won the match in straight sets, with impressive scores of 6-2 and 6-4. The Sri Lankan team began the match on a strong note, quickly establishing a formidable 4-0 lead in the first set. This commanding start allowed them to assert a psychological dominance over their seasoned adversaries.

A Persistent Battle in the Second Set

Despite a valiant comeback attempt by Gilon and Higashi in the second set, Wijemanne and Nilaweera held their ground, demonstrating their strategic acumen and teamwork. Their victory attests to the growing prowess of Sri Lankan tennis on the international stage.

A Tough Fight in the Singles Event

While the doubles event ended in victory, the singles event brought a different outcome. Methvan Wijemanne, who had qualified for the finals in both categories, met with a tough opponent in the singles event. Kevin Suresh of India thwarted Wijemanne's bid for a second medal, defeating him in straight sets with scores of 6-4 and 6-0. Despite the loss, Wijemanne's performance in the tournament attests to his potential as a promising athlete in the world of junior tennis.